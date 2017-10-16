My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Cutest Kryptonite

by 8 Comments

olga

Olga Mareeva hand-knits mohair into the most squee-worthy animal sculptures you’ve ever seen. Ever. I wasn’t even aware that I needed a mohair dachshund until now. How did I go all this time not knowing? And how did you?

Her work is just mind-blowing. Those three cat heads below at the top right corner… Do you see them? They’re bookmarks. How is a person supposed to concentrate on a book with that face looking at you? And her dogs and hamsters and rabbits and hedgehogs are all equally lovable. Then there’s her mice… I just can’t.

Clearly, I’m too twitter-pated to write today. You’re just going to have to look for yourself.

You should check out her Etsy store and her Instagram, if you think you can stand that much adorableness in one place. It’s certainly addled me.

All ridiculously precious images property of Olga Mareeva, used with permission.

olga 12

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “The Cutest Kryptonite

  2. coffeeandcapturedmoments
    October 16, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Adorable! They are so detailed. Amazing work.

  3. IreneDesign2011
    October 16, 2017 at 9:36 am

    They are really cute Donna, but I wouldn’t be able to have them in my house for my cats. They would think, yes – new toys for us 😀

  4. Alison and Don
    October 16, 2017 at 10:43 am

    OMG I am a puddle! Beyond adorable.
    Alison

  5. Karen
    October 16, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Each one is cuter then the next. How is that even possible?

