The Cutest Kryptonite

Olga Mareeva hand-knits mohair into the most squee-worthy animal sculptures you’ve ever seen. Ever. I wasn’t even aware that I needed a mohair dachshund until now. How did I go all this time not knowing? And how did you?
Her work is just mind-blowing. Those three cat heads below at the top right corner… Do you see them? They’re bookmarks. How is a person supposed to concentrate on a book with that face looking at you? And her dogs and hamsters and rabbits and hedgehogs are all equally lovable. Then there’s her mice… I just can’t.
Clearly, I’m too twitter-pated to write today. You’re just going to have to look for yourself.
You should check out her Etsy store and her Instagram, if you think you can stand that much adorableness in one place. It’s certainly addled me.
All ridiculously precious images property of Olga Mareeva, used with permission.
October 16, 2017 at 8:44 am
😍
LikeLike
October 16, 2017 at 8:51 am
Adorable! They are so detailed. Amazing work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 16, 2017 at 9:29 am
They really are fantastic. I’m in love!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 16, 2017 at 9:36 am
They are really cute Donna, but I wouldn’t be able to have them in my house for my cats. They would think, yes – new toys for us 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 16, 2017 at 9:42 am
That sounds adorable, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 16, 2017 at 10:43 am
OMG I am a puddle! Beyond adorable.
Alison
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 16, 2017 at 11:37 am
I’m trying not to look directly at them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 16, 2017 at 1:50 pm
Each one is cuter then the next. How is that even possible?
LikeLike