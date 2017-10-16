The Cutest Kryptonite

Olga Mareeva hand-knits mohair into the most squee-worthy animal sculptures you’ve ever seen. Ever. I wasn’t even aware that I needed a mohair dachshund until now. How did I go all this time not knowing? And how did you?

Her work is just mind-blowing. Those three cat heads below at the top right corner… Do you see them? They’re bookmarks. How is a person supposed to concentrate on a book with that face looking at you? And her dogs and hamsters and rabbits and hedgehogs are all equally lovable. Then there’s her mice… I just can’t.

Clearly, I’m too twitter-pated to write today. You’re just going to have to look for yourself.

You should check out her Etsy store and her Instagram, if you think you can stand that much adorableness in one place. It’s certainly addled me.

All ridiculously precious images property of Olga Mareeva, used with permission.