Art Fingers

This is the Japanese dance troupe Xtrap Dance Crew. Xtrap’s style of dance is known as finger tutting. According to HipHopArea.com, “Tutting is the name given to a contemporary abstract interpretive dance style that exploits the body’s ability to create geometric positions and movements.” In other words, Xtrap’s hand choreography manages to accomplish on a micro scale what Busby Berkeley created on a macro scale. I never would have believed these effects could be created using just 30 fingers!
I’m really impressed with how precise and coordinated the dancers’ movements are. I’ll bet they’re excellent typists!
What’s that? You want to try it yourself? You’re in luck!
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Xtrap+Dance+Crew
You can follow these fellows on their website and on Facebook, Twitter, and their YouTube channel.
October 17, 2017 at 6:18 am
That’s pretty cool! ☺️
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 17, 2017 at 6:54 am
It’s a little hypnotic!
LikeLike
October 17, 2017 at 7:17 am
That’s a good way to describe it… ☺️
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 17, 2017 at 1:40 pm
Well I can honestly declare that I have never seen anything at all like this. It’s fascinating and pretty mesmerising. I don’t have the coordination or grace for dance choreography for sure but I am very doubtful that I have the coordination required for even making my fingers danced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 17, 2017 at 2:29 pm
I think I could manage it, but the older I get, the worse I am at retaining choreography. I’d be the boob who screwed up every take.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 17, 2017 at 3:11 pm
My fingers can barely type accurately on this phone. I’d definitely not make it past the finger auditions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 17, 2017 at 3:54 pm
I am highly entertained by the mental picture “finger auditions” is painting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 17, 2017 at 4:12 pm
It’s starting to sound dodgy actually in the current context of the Weinstein thing.
LikeLike