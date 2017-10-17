Art Fingers

This is the Japanese dance troupe Xtrap Dance Crew. Xtrap’s style of dance is known as finger tutting. According to HipHopArea.com, “Tutting is the name given to a contemporary abstract interpretive dance style that exploits the body’s ability to create geometric positions and movements.” In other words, Xtrap’s hand choreography manages to accomplish on a micro scale what Busby Berkeley created on a macro scale. I never would have believed these effects could be created using just 30 fingers!

I’m really impressed with how precise and coordinated the dancers’ movements are. I’ll bet they’re excellent typists!

What’s that? You want to try it yourself? You’re in luck!

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Xtrap+Dance+Crew

You can follow these fellows on their website and on Facebook, Twitter, and their YouTube channel.