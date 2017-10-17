My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Art Fingers

Xtrap Dance Crew

This is the Japanese dance troupe Xtrap Dance Crew. Xtrap’s style of dance is known as finger tutting. According to HipHopArea.com, “Tutting is the name given to a contemporary abstract interpretive dance style that exploits the body’s ability to create geometric positions and movements.” In other words, Xtrap’s hand choreography manages to accomplish on a micro scale what Busby Berkeley created on a macro scale. I never would have believed these effects could be created using just 30 fingers!

I’m really impressed with how precise and coordinated the dancers’ movements are. I’ll bet they’re excellent typists!

What’s that? You want to try it yourself? You’re in luck!

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Xtrap+Dance+Crew

You can follow these fellows on their website and on Facebook, Twitter, and their YouTube channel.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Art Fingers

  1. Simon
    October 17, 2017 at 6:18 am

    That’s pretty cool! ☺️

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 17, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Well I can honestly declare that I have never seen anything at all like this. It’s fascinating and pretty mesmerising. I don’t have the coordination or grace for dance choreography for sure but I am very doubtful that I have the coordination required for even making my fingers danced.

