My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Irish Step Dance… Sort of

Up & Over It

3/17/20: I was casting about for a suitable post for St. Patrick’s Day, when I remembered this video. I was sure I’d posted it, but try as I might, I couldn’t find it. I don’t see how it’s possible, but somehow, I never shared this amazingly entertaining and joyful video with you lovelies. Hooray!

This is the unforgettable Suzanne Cleary & Peter Harding, known as Up & Over It. It’s kind of like super-fast Irish step dancing… for hands. In fact, Cleary and Harding are former Riverdancers, so it’s no surprise that their viral video from 2010 bore strong resemblances to that style. According to the duo, it is a common occurrence that Irish dancers would rehearse their steps with their hands to help with memorization. It seems only natural that Cleary and Harding would steal that practice to form a new style of dance. I wonder if this had something to do with the origins of the genre of finger tutting

I strongly recommend you watch this baby full screen (and on repeat).

You can follow Suzanne Cleary and Peter Harding/UpAndOverIt on their website and on Facebook and YouTube.

And just in case you’re worried that all that fame went to their heads, here’s their self-parody from a few years later. It’s a different kind of brilliant.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Repost: Irish Step Dance… Sort of

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    March 1, 2023 at 9:32 am

    I don’t care if I am a teenager again, I could never do that. Had never seen it before. THANKS fot the post. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    March 1, 2023 at 9:49 am

    Fun come in different form for different people.

  3. lois
    March 1, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    Drinking and dancing with their hands and feet?! Crazy good fun!

