Repost – Etsomnia™ 189: The Color Purple

This listing is for a “personalized team hat” and not, as I thought, for depression medication.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

7/12/18: Fit for a king (or a queen) (or Prince), the color purple has long been my favorite. Of course, there are plenty of purple items on Etsy that I don’t love, some that I outright hate, and a few things too weird to call beautiful, but I really did find a lot of gorgeous things this week!

This glorious opera cloak is what started me down today’s purple rabbit hole. By AzaliaCult

I’m going to say that if you can buy your materials at Party City for $15, you have no business charging $100.

purple 1

Gorgeous ombre macarons by IndayaniBakedGoods

Leave it to Etsy to create the mullet of sandals.

If these earrings last more than 4 hours, seek medical attention.

Do you think the color of these climbing roses could really be that vibrant? I’m dying to find out! By seedsshop

I wouldn’t have thought it possible, but I believe these are actually too gay for me.

This “traveler’s notebook” makes me want to go on walkabout! By FlyLeafBookbinding

On the one hand, I admire his confidence, but on the other, I think someone should tell him how stupid he looks.

I think if I owned something this beautiful, I’d wear it every day! (Of course, then I’d be that weird Ren Faire lady, but I don’t care.) By BadWolfCostumes

This is a vintage “peek-a-boo” stripper bra from the sixties. I assume that on stage it was worn with crotchless granny panties.

The one redeeming factor of this hideous “lampshade” is that it looks pretty flammable. I assume that means it’s single use.

6 thoughts on “Repost – Etsomnia™ 189: The Color Purple

  1. swallowridge2
    March 2, 2023 at 7:49 am

    That lovely opera cape is no longer available but there are other beautiful and reasonably priced items on her etsy page! That renfaire dress is also awesome.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. lois
    March 2, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Finally, an idea for what to do with all those bows you get on Christmas presents. Won’t the church ladies be impressed. 🙄

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    March 2, 2023 at 9:59 am

    On my goodness…You are back on.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    March 2, 2023 at 3:52 pm

    I needed a smile today. This sure did it!!! FUN stuff. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • lois
      March 2, 2023 at 4:29 pm

      How are you doing, Hal?

      Like

      Reply
      • janhaltn
        March 2, 2023 at 4:37 pm

        One time post. I don’t want this to be about. I went to the hospital and had pneumonia. I came home. Ten days I went back to the hospital. I had COVID. Yes. I am still sick and it could take as much as 60 days before I am close to being back to near normal. I have great medical insurance. I am getting good medical home health. Today I am getting portable oxygen that should have come with me but the hospital failed to do it. Took me until now to realize I had it in the hospital but not here. Thanks for all the posts. They did help. Hal

        Liked by 2 people

