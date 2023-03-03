Repost: Four Eyes

10/6/20: I took a recent (virtual) wander around the V&A Museum (thanks to Hal), and I came upon their eye glasses exhibit. I thoroughly enjoyed the collection, and it made me realize I’d never done a post about eyeglasses. They may seem too humdrum to be exciting, but though ubiquitous, in the hands of talented designers, eye glasses can be art. Some people are even known for their eye wear, like John Lennon’s iconic round glasses, Prue Leith (Great British Baking Show) and her signature primary-colored frames, and Elton John with his outrageous eye wear.

So here, without further blather, are some of the more eye-conic, eye-ronic, or just eye-popping eye wear designs I found (with a few tragedies thrown in for fun).