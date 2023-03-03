My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Four Eyes

by 1 Comment

10/6/20: I took a recent (virtual) wander around the V&A Museum (thanks to Hal), and I came upon their eye glasses exhibit. I thoroughly enjoyed the collection, and it made me realize I’d never done a post about eyeglasses. They may seem too humdrum to be exciting, but though ubiquitous, in the hands of talented designers, eye glasses can be art. Some people are even known for their eye wear, like John Lennon’s iconic round glasses, Prue Leith (Great British Baking Show) and her signature primary-colored frames, and Elton John with his outrageous eye wear.

So here, without further blather, are some of the more eye-conic, eye-ronic, or just eye-popping eye wear designs I found (with a few tragedies thrown in for fun).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFxRhSOgNT6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
He really is a nugget…

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Four Eyes

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    March 3, 2023 at 8:49 am

    Enjoyable. Lots of fun. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.