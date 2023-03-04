Repost: The Apprentice

4/3/16: I have spent a fair amount of time listening to podcasts over the last 16 years. I first started listening to The Moth Podcast (“True stories, told live without notes”) in 2009, and it is still one of my favorites. Today, in honor of the beginning of the 2016 Major League Baseball season, I’d like to share with you Matthew McGough on Moth telling his true story, “My First Day At The Yankees.”
It’s a great story, and you don’t need to be a baseball fan to really enjoy it!
March 4, 2023 at 9:57 am
March 4, 2023 at 10:48 am
St. Louis cardinal fan!! But the Yankees do have some wonderful stores and this is just one of them. Enjoyed it. Hal
March 4, 2023 at 12:07 pm
Good! How are you today?
March 4, 2023 at 1:43 pm
Tiny baby steps but day by day I can feel better. Should be shopping at Walmart by the end of the month. Thanks for asking
