Repost: The Apprentice

4/3/16: I have spent a fair amount of time listening to podcasts over the last 16 years. I first started listening to The Moth Podcast (“True stories, told live without notes”) in 2009, and it is still one of my favorites. Today, in honor of the beginning of the 2016 Major League Baseball season, I’d like to share with you Matthew McGough on Moth telling his true story, “My First Day At The Yankees.”

It’s a great story, and you don’t need to be a baseball fan to really enjoy it!

Rate this: Like this: Like Loading... Related