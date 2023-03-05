Repost: Fishing for Compliments

1/8/15: Bangkok photographer Visarute Angkatavanich loves fish. Bettas in particular.

He started photographing the many varieties of Siamese Fighting Fish after encountering them for the first time three years ago at a fish show. (I’m sorry, at a WHAT?) His portraits have been called “intimate,” which is not a word generally associated with fish. Nonetheless, they really are lovely, and there are many more on his website.