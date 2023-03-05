My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Fishing for Compliments

by 5 Comments

betta fish nature photography by Visarute Angkatavanich

©Visarute Angkatavanich

1/8/15: Bangkok photographer Visarute Angkatavanich loves fish. Bettas in particular.

He started photographing the many varieties of Siamese Fighting Fish after encountering them for the first time three years ago at a fish show. (I’m sorry, at a WHAT?) His portraits have been called “intimate,” which is not a word generally associated with fish. Nonetheless, they really are lovely, and there are many more on his website.

betta fish nature photography by Visarute Angkatavanich

©Visarute Angkatavanich

betta fish nature photography by Visarute Angkatavanich

©Visarute Angkatavanich

betta fish nature photography by Visarute Angkatavanich

©Visarute Angkatavanich

betta fish nature photography by Visarute Angkatavanich

©Visarute Angkatavanich

betta fish nature photography by Visarute Angkatavanich

©Visarute Angkatavanich

betta fish nature photography by Visarute Angkatavanich

©Visarute Angkatavanich

betta fish nature photography by Visarute Angkatavanich

©Visarute Angkatavanich

betta fish nature photography by Visarute Angkatavanich

©Visarute Angkatavanich

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Repost: Fishing for Compliments

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    March 5, 2023 at 8:52 am

    They are a beautiful fish. Yes, I will have one in my house after I move. Walmart used to sell tropical fish. Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    March 5, 2023 at 10:18 am

    They are pretty and I can see a gown design coming from these.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. acflory
    March 5, 2023 at 3:13 pm

    Fish really aren’t my thing, but these ones are like gorgeous, jewelled flowers!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.