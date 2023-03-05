Repost: Fishing for Compliments

1/8/15: Bangkok photographer Visarute Angkatavanich loves fish. Bettas in particular.
He started photographing the many varieties of Siamese Fighting Fish after encountering them for the first time three years ago at a fish show. (I’m sorry, at a WHAT?) His portraits have been called “intimate,” which is not a word generally associated with fish. Nonetheless, they really are lovely, and there are many more on his website.
March 5, 2023 at 8:52 am
They are a beautiful fish. Yes, I will have one in my house after I move. Walmart used to sell tropical fish. Hal
March 5, 2023 at 2:11 pm
I am going to have to check on my Walmart to see if they still do. They changed the store all around, though, and I am totally lost, but I will find the fish!
March 5, 2023 at 10:18 am
They are pretty and I can see a gown design coming from these.
March 5, 2023 at 2:09 pm
Wouldn’t you love to swish down the runway in a gown like that?! What a lovely thought. What beautiful fish!
March 5, 2023 at 3:13 pm
Fish really aren’t my thing, but these ones are like gorgeous, jewelled flowers!
