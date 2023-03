3/1/16: I have always been a fan of handmade rocking and ride-on toys, the more creative, the better. I thought today, I’d explore some of the more beautiful and unusual examples. Some of these are so spectacular, they make me want to take up woodworking! All photos include links to the (likely very pricey) item for sale.

Author: Donna from MyOBT I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!