Rainbow Interventions

Xomatok

Mexico City doesn’t spend much of their infrastructure funds maintaining their sidewalks. The residents have gotten used to the cracks and splits, especially around tree roots, but one Peruvian artist has decided to spruce them up a bit. This is the street art by Xomatok, an artist whose public art projects (and more traditional fine art canvases) are famous throughout Peru for their bright colors and their brightening up of the days of those who come upon them. Xomatok decided to branch out to Mexico City when he noticed during a visit how the trees were breaking through the concrete.

“This series of interventions brings us closer to a conscious experience in the streets, through the intervention of the cracks in the concrete that reveal the force of nature present in urban life, an allusion to the unveiling of other realities that exist in parallel to it,” – Xomatok

Working exclusively with spray paints, the artist first masks off the surfaces to remain unpainted, then goes to work with his paint cans, bringing rainbow goodness to all he touches.

You can follow all of Xomatok’s remarkable, joyful work on Instagram, and you can purchase his rock paintings on KnownOrigin.