Rainbow Interventions

Mexico City doesn’t spend much of their infrastructure funds maintaining their sidewalks. The residents have gotten used to the cracks and splits, especially around tree roots, but one Peruvian artist has decided to spruce them up a bit. This is the street art by Xomatok, an artist whose public art projects (and more traditional fine art canvases) are famous throughout Peru for their bright colors and their brightening up of the days of those who come upon them. Xomatok decided to branch out to Mexico City when he noticed during a visit how the trees were breaking through the concrete.
“This series of interventions brings us closer to a conscious experience in the streets, through the intervention of the cracks in the concrete that reveal the force of nature present in urban life, an allusion to the unveiling of other realities that exist in parallel to it,”– Xomatok
Working exclusively with spray paints, the artist first masks off the surfaces to remain unpainted, then goes to work with his paint cans, bringing rainbow goodness to all he touches.
You can follow all of Xomatok’s remarkable, joyful work on Instagram, and you can purchase his rock paintings on KnownOrigin.
March 7, 2023 at 6:09 am
Amazing. Though I have to say I like the first one, the edges of the concrete that looks more organic than purposeful. I like the surprise of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
March 7, 2023 at 10:47 am
‘The surprise of it’ is the perfect way to put that!
LikeLike
March 7, 2023 at 9:55 am
That is one way to call attention to a place where you might stump your toe and fall. I love the way the colors fade into each other but those steps….Goodness that’s a lot of masking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
March 7, 2023 at 10:48 am
All I could think of was how much my back would hurt afterwards.
LikeLike
March 7, 2023 at 10:29 am
There are lots of similar places here in the USA. I am always happy when I find that somebody helped brighten them up. Looking at my legs and feet also happy to admire the art and having to walk up and down the steps. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2023 at 10:48 am
Yes! Exactly.
LikeLike