Painter of Women

Happy International Women’s Day! I thought today, we’d explore a female artist who paints women in all their glory. Daria Zaseda is a prize-winning artist from Ukraine. Sometimes working in oils, sometimes with collages and mixed media, sometimes in digital art, Zaseda’s portraits are predominantly of women, and they are always soulful and mysterious and heartbreaking. Interestingly enough, the artist didn’t really pick up a paint brush in a serious way until her mid-thirties. As a self-taught artist, she has a unique vision and employs some unusual techniques to achieve her portraits.

“Women are the ones I never get tired of “talking” about in my paintings. The theme of the woman and her self-awareness in the psychological and social context is my “onion”, where I carefully peel layer by layer, wanting to reach the very core. A beautiful woman, a sad woman, a suffering woman, a woman in search, a witch woman, a mother woman…thousands of ways to say the word woman, thousands of ways to fill this word with meanings on canvas. I am convinced that nothing in the modern world requires more attention than the search for woman’s self-identification, the revelation of woman’s potential and the art can make a serious contribution to this study.” – About Daria Zaseda

You can follow Daria Zaseda on her website and on Instagram, Behance, and Facebook.