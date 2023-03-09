Etsomnia™ 354: Caped Crusaders

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.

For the last couple of days, it’s been the perfect weather for an outerwear cape. Those of you who live in a temperate zone know there’s only about 3 weeks per year when a statement that wacky can be made, so let’s not waste the opportunity! (If I had room in my coat closet, I’d totally buy at least one of these bad boys…)

For more Etsy fun, check out all my Etsomnia™ posts!

Let’s start with something gorgeous and completely impractical! By Orientln

I just want to touch this gorgeous cashmere cape! By FurAndLeatherLuxury

I’ll say this for her. She looks a lot better in it than I would.

If I owned this, I’d spend all my time perched on a sea wall, wailing “I am the French Lieutenant’s Whooooooore.” By MaxiCalliope

I want to be this cool! By IrishTweedStore

This waist cincher clip would work equally well as a cape closure! By ChicGohoCreations

What a beauty! I love it paired with leggings and boots. By JuesCreative

Anyone else see lips with braces?

I am a little bit obsessed with this vintage 1960s hooded cape. So adorable! By TellThemItsVintage

Okay, I’ve gotten a little off topic, but how sweet is this personalized kids cape with mask and wrist shields! By Littleshepsters

Even the gents are getting into the spirit! By CostureroReal

Those are some unfortunately-placed “flowers.”

I truly love the Celtic border and raw fringed edge on this belted beauty! By CelticFusionDesign

I know quite a few children who would give their (baby) eye teeth for an Elsa cloak like this one! By MatchingCollections

My 1st grade teacher had a stylish cape like this one. It’s no wonder I fell in love with capes (and a bit with Miss Way…). By KnockaboutVintage

Not exactly winter weight, but I might need it anyway! By ClothingForChange

Q. What did you do with all your jeans?

A. I upcycled them

Q. Did you, though?

If I can make room, I think this one is the winner! By HandmadeByNadya