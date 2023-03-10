Inevitable Fame

Malinda Kathleen Reese

DC-based actress and singer Malinda Kathleen Reese is internet famous. She first gained popularity with what she called Twisted Translations (formerly Google Translate Sings and Translator Fails). She would create new songs from lyrics of English-language songs translated (using Google Translate) into a series of foreign languages and eventually back into English. The adorably-confusing resulting lyrics combined with her winning personality and lovely voice made her into quite the internet sensation. Malinda is, however, a legitimate star in her own right. Well known across the DC acting scene, the actress has been making a name for herself in the legitimate theater for years. It was only a fluke that her experiments into AI translations got her fame faster than her talent did.

“She came up with the idea of Twisted Translations while she was a student at Vassar College. After watching a video of “Let It Go” sung in various languages, she noticed that the Spanish translation wasn’t exact. Her college friends began using Google Translate to create humorous alternatives to famous works of literature, inspiring Reese to do the same with song lyrics.” – Wikipedia (That’s right. I’ve stooped to quoting Wikipedia.)

Like all great musicians, the lovely Malinda is also a perpetual student, always interested in learning new techniques and styles of music. The last video below is one I had to watch three times before I’d had enough. Is is Malinda being introduced to the style of Irish song known as sean-nós singing. I was surprised to find out how familiar it was, since I used to sing a Gaelic piece that was very similar.

