Repost: Chick Pix!

Moreno Monti and Matteo Tranchellini

3/7/18: Matteo Tranchellini has always been a little obsessed with birds and has dreamed of flying since he was a boy. In 2013, having decided to acquire a Concincina as a pet, he met with a farmer who invited him to a exhibition of birds. At the exhibition, the way he tells it, Monti fell in love with Jessicah, a gorgeous Concincina hen.

Once he’d acquired his muse, Tranchellini and fellow bird enthusiast, Moreno Monti, felt themselves inspired to start a series of chicken glamour photos. And thus, the CHICken project was hatched. (Did you see what I did there?)

You can follow the project on their website and  Instagram and help fund the book on Kickstarter.

All images property of Moreno Monti and Matteo Tranchellini.

