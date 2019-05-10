My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Father/Daughter Dance

Sadeck Berrebah

A couple of years ago, I posted about a form of hip hop street dancing called tutting, in which geometric shapes are created using fingers, hands, arms, and other body parts. France-based tutting dancer Sadeck Berrebah wanted to teach his young daughter Neylia about the rewards of creative expression, so he choreographed this wonderful, fun-filled piece for the two of them. Called “Géométrie Variable n°2,” the dance explores the geometry of joy. The song is Vassh’s Help u.

You may also enjoy the other videos in Sadeck’s Géométrie series. I find his choreography really challenging and wonderfully unexpected. The shapes he and his fellow dancers create morph from one into the next like kaleidoscope images.

You can follow Sadeck Berrebah on Instagram and on his YouTube channel.


Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

