Happy New Decade!

My dearest lovelies,
It’s New Year’s Eve, and I find myself thinking of you all with gratitude. I am eternally grateful for your attention, and for your comments and likes and terrific suggestions. You always make me feel heard and appreciated, and I appreciate you right back. I look forward to exploring the new decade with you all. I raise a glass to you, and wish us all a happy, healthy, funny, quirky, surprising 2020, full of beautiful things like art and music and dance and joy and laughter and nature and science and amazing places and something beautiful every day!
And now, for my favorite New Year’s song, this time sung by Miss Peggy Lee!
My dear acquaintance, it’s so good to know you
For strength of your hand
That is loving and giving
And a happy new year
With love overflowing
With joy in our hearts
For the blessed new year
Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer
For us all who are gathered here
And a happy new year to all that is living
To all that is gentle, kind, and forgiving
Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer
My dear acquaintance, a happy new year
All of those who are hither and yonder
With love in our hearts
We grow fonder and fonder
Hail to those who we hold so dear
And hail to those who are gathered here
And a happy new year to all that is living
To all that is gentle, young, and forgiving
Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer
My dear acquaintance, a happy new year
Happy new year!
XOXO, my lovelies!
And because I’m in such a great mood, here’s my favorite earworm of 2019!
December 31, 2019 at 7:27 am
Happy New Year to you and Beloved! Thank you for another year of filling my mornings with beautiful things. You start my day off on the best foot.
December 31, 2019 at 10:59 am
I’m so glad! That’s my intention. Happy New Year!
December 31, 2019 at 7:51 am
Wishing you a New Year filled with wonderful finds to share with us!
December 31, 2019 at 10:59 am
Thank you, Sheree!
December 31, 2019 at 10:04 am
Happy New Year, Donna, to you and Beloved! I don’t know how you do it but your posts provide OBT every single day-amazing!!
December 31, 2019 at 11:00 am
You’re very sweet to me. It’s a real pleasure finding beauty (etc.) for such an appreciative audience!
December 31, 2019 at 1:30 pm
Happy New Year.
