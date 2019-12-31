Happy New Decade!

My dearest lovelies,

It’s New Year’s Eve, and I find myself thinking of you all with gratitude. I am eternally grateful for your attention, and for your comments and likes and terrific suggestions. You always make me feel heard and appreciated, and I appreciate you right back. I look forward to exploring the new decade with you all. I raise a glass to you, and wish us all a happy, healthy, funny, quirky, surprising 2020, full of beautiful things like art and music and dance and joy and laughter and nature and science and amazing places and something beautiful every day!

And now, for my favorite New Year’s song, this time sung by Miss Peggy Lee!

My dear acquaintance, it’s so good to know you

For strength of your hand

That is loving and giving

And a happy new year

With love overflowing

With joy in our hearts

For the blessed new year Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer

For us all who are gathered here

And a happy new year to all that is living

To all that is gentle, kind, and forgiving

Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer

My dear acquaintance, a happy new year All of those who are hither and yonder

With love in our hearts

We grow fonder and fonder

Hail to those who we hold so dear

And hail to those who are gathered here And a happy new year to all that is living

To all that is gentle, young, and forgiving

Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer

My dear acquaintance, a happy new year

Happy new year!

XOXO, my lovelies!

And because I’m in such a great mood, here’s my favorite earworm of 2019!

