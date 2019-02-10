My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Rebranded

by 7 Comments

When I did the post about the unsciencing of animals, I realized I never shared with you another of my favorite animal-inspired hashtags! You may have already seen some of these #theinternetnamesanimals images, but I’m sure you haven’t seen them all.

In case you’re not familiar with the hashtag’s origin story, here it is. In early 2016, the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) posted an online contest to name its $300 million research vessel. The far and away frontrunner was “Boaty McBoatface. (The vessel was eventually dubbed the RRS Sir David Attenborough, which is nice, too.) Inspired by the contest, someone somewhere, started a new hashtag renaming animals, and the internet responded with some of the funniest stuff I’ve ever seen.

You can check out all the hilarity on Twitter at #theinternetnamesanimals. F.Y.I., there’s also a 2018 version with some good stuff in it at #rebrandaspecies.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Rebranded

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    February 10, 2019 at 9:54 am

    That was fun! hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. StellaKate Blue
    February 10, 2019 at 10:44 am

    The internet has “game”! Thanks for posting!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 10, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    These are brilliant. The humour is so condensed into a few words but works so effectively.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.