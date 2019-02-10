When I did the post about the unsciencing of animals, I realized I never shared with you another of my favorite animal-inspired hashtags! You may have already seen some of these #theinternetnamesanimals images, but I’m sure you haven’t seen them all.
In case you’re not familiar with the hashtag’s origin story, here it is. In early 2016, the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) posted an online contest to name its $300 million research vessel. The far and away frontrunner was “Boaty McBoatface. (The vessel was eventually dubbed the RRS Sir David Attenborough, which is nice, too.) Inspired by the contest, someone somewhere, started a new hashtag renaming animals, and the internet responded with some of the funniest stuff I’ve ever seen.
You can check out all the hilarity on Twitter at #theinternetnamesanimals. F.Y.I., there’s also a 2018 version with some good stuff in it at #rebrandaspecies.
February 10, 2019 at 9:54 am
That was fun! hal
February 10, 2019 at 11:19 am
I had fun putting it together!
February 10, 2019 at 10:44 am
The internet has “game”! Thanks for posting!
February 10, 2019 at 11:19 am
They certainly do!
February 10, 2019 at 2:02 pm
These are brilliant. The humour is so condensed into a few words but works so effectively.
February 10, 2019 at 2:58 pm
Fart kitty did me in.
February 10, 2019 at 3:48 pm
That one tickled me too.
