When I did the post about the unsciencing of animals, I realized I never shared with you another of my favorite animal-inspired hashtags! You may have already seen some of these #theinternetnamesanimals images, but I’m sure you haven’t seen them all.

In case you’re not familiar with the hashtag’s origin story, here it is. In early 2016, the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) posted an online contest to name its $300 million research vessel. The far and away frontrunner was “Boaty McBoatface. (The vessel was eventually dubbed the RRS Sir David Attenborough, which is nice, too.) Inspired by the contest, someone somewhere, started a new hashtag renaming animals, and the internet responded with some of the funniest stuff I’ve ever seen.

You can check out all the hilarity on Twitter at #theinternetnamesanimals. F.Y.I., there’s also a 2018 version with some good stuff in it at #rebrandaspecies.

Forgot the word "raccoon", blurted out Garbage Cat #theinternetnamesanimals pic.twitter.com/a0Zm6L2flr — Obadiah (@obadiahkenobi) June 21, 2016

Forgive us as we pause 2 recognize genius of Pantless Thunder-Goose https://t.co/kLm9a2IAOW #TheInternetNamesAnimals pic.twitter.com/1xrkgK14Rw — CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) April 9, 2016

#rebrandASpecies

earn rewards points by switching to deforestation-free palm oil today pic.twitter.com/cAxYjBir0m — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) May 10, 2018