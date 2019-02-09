Catching a Big Fish

Although I was distracted and busy when I first spotted the piece above by Heidi Allen, I just had to stop and look. Then I looked some more. I’ve seen talented assemblage artists before, but there’s something undeniably compelling about her upcycled sea life. They have a unique joy about them that I couldn’t put my finger on until I realized the artist takes her inspiration from Hawaii. No wonder they’re joyful!
Allen’s work, which is sold under the Etsy name FishFryRecycledArt, features fish “made of recycled, weathered woods, bottle caps from the beaches of Kihei, and popular beer and juice tins which I could not bear to put in the recycling bin!” But she didn’t always work in recycled materials:
“My glasswork was absolutely inspired by growing up on the ocean in Fort Bragg, CA, and the intersection of sand and fire. But lately I have been pulled to celebrate the beauty of Maui, Hawaiian culture and our ever important obligation to honor and save our earth and its resources.”About Heidi Allen
I am obsessed with Allen’s use of color, her exaggerated shapes, and her skillful mix of materials. And I am moved by how her love for Hawaii and her reverence for the Earth has inspired her to create such wonderful, positive-feeling art. I hope the wider art world discovers her soon. She deserves attention!
You can purchase Heidi Allen’s works in her Etsy shop, FishFryRecycledArt.
All images property of Heidi Allen/Fish Fry Recycled Art, used with permission.
Great imagination and artistry. Wonderful colors and the size must be pretty impressive given some of the odd pieces she uses. Perfect for a beach shack/cabin.
They are pretty big! I really enjoyed scrolling through the pictures of the pieces hanging on walls in furnished rooms. They’re really striking!
The many fish houses here in sunny Florida would be the perfect place for her art. Strangely, I don’t recall seeing anything like this in our local restaurants. That must change! Cool stuff, Donna.
I’m sure she’d be happy if you talked her up. The pieces aren’t terribly expensive when you consider their size, and shipping is only $20.
Thanks for posting…awesome art.
Glad you enjoyed them. I’m a bit obsessed!
Fun and whimsical pieces.
They really are, and I love that they are all one of a kind!
I tried to comment before and glitched so apologies if there ends up being duplication.
I really think these are charming and I am quite taken with them. The quirkiness of them really appeals to me. I also like the ecological reasons for using recycled materials but that use of found objects also creates lots of interesting visual texture and contrast that makes them aesthetically pleasing.
My good friend stayed over last night, and we absolutely devoured these this morning! The whole lot of them are amazing. I honestly think this is one of my best finds ever.
I love the fish! Totally unique and impressive!
And they’re an impressive size, too!
Heidi Allen is one of my favorite artists. She is infinitely creative and her humor and personality shines through her art.
She’s absolutely fantastic. I’m so thrilled to bring her work to my readers!
