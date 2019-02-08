My OBT

Superheroes, Flemish Style

Sacha Goldberger

French artist (and superhero superfan) Sacha Goldberger had a weird idea, and he didn’t let go until it became a reality. The fine art photographer wanted to recreate the superheroes (and villains) of his youth in the style of the paintings of the Flemish 16th and 17th century masters.

“What if Superman was born in the 16th Century? What if the Hulk was a duke? How would Van Euyk have painted Snow White?”

Goldberger started with models who look remarkably like their movie counterparts. He dressed the models in complex, lush versions of their costumes rendered (modestly) in expensive fabrics. The models are then formally posed like nobles, then moodily lit in the Flemish Renaissance style, and the results are undeniably fun and gorgeous.

You can see the entire collection on Sacha Goldberger’s website.

All images property of Sacha Goldberger.

  1. bcparkison
    February 8, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Just never know where art will take you. Wonder what she did with all of this .

  2. janhaltn
    February 8, 2019 at 10:03 am

    I am confused. To this old man Sacha is a female name, yet she is refered to as ‘he’ humm. There is a lot of Photo Shop is these. With all of that said, very enjoyable and interesting Hal

  3. spiritbabycomehome
    February 8, 2019 at 10:10 am

    These are fabulous in all their cheeky tribute glory.

  4. Sophia Vailakis-DeVirgilio
    February 8, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    I absolutely love these!

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 8, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    These are fabulous photos. I love a good cultural mashup and these photos are especially good. I will need to show them to my superhero nerd kids when they get in from school.

