Sacred VOCES8

VOCES8

The first thing I thought when I heard VOCES8 perform Edward Elgar’s Lux Aeterna was how on earth is that tall woman producing the pure, other-worldly tones usually only achieved by pre-pubescent boys? What a gift!

VOCES8 is hands down the most flawless a cappella groups I’ve ever heard, and you know how many groups to which I am comparing them! Just give this a listen. It’s stunning.



“The slickest of the lot… fans of a cappella ought to hear this.”

-CD Review, BBC Radio 3

VOCES8 is part of the VCM Foundation, an organization that promotes music education worldwide, which is certainly something I can get behind. If you want to support the Foundation and you are in the US, you can donate on the VCM USA website. Outside of the US, go to the VCM Foundation website.

By the way, on October 22, 2019, the group will be performing at Saint James’s Episcopal Church in West Hartford, CT. I’m hoping somehow I can get there! Who’s with me? (That’s right, Wendy,. I’m talking to you!)



You can follow the extraordinarily-talented VOCES8 on their website and on YouTube and Instagram.