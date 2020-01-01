My OBT

Greeting 2020 With 1920s Style

Brent Staples

Can you believe it’s the ’20s? I always dreamed of being around for the Roaring Twenties. Since I suspect the beginning of the 2020s are going to be just as stressful and difficult as the end of the teens, I thought I’d take a look back at the 1920s instead.

If you read this blog regularly, you have no doubt noticed my obsession with the fashion, architecture, and design of the 1920s. In fact, I’ve been enamored of that decade for as long as I can remember. So today, we’re taking a stroll through some of the icons, art, fashion, and design of 100 years ago. It may all be a century old, but it still looks relevant to me. (And it doesn’t make my head hurt!)

If you’re a fellow 1920s fiend, here are some fun Instagrams you can follow: Art Deco Society NY, The Deco Darling, Melbourne Art Deco, Art Deco Madness, Austin Art Deco Society, Vintage Bathroom Love (I know it sounds crazy, but you won’t be sorry), and Art Deco LA. Happy new year, everyone!

Collen Moore….💘 #flapper#1920s

#artdecotoaster

John Storer House – Built in 1924 #franklloydwright

Extremely rare and beautiful Georges Fouquet Art Deco Cuffs. Top: The gold cuff is of geometrical design mixing medium with black enamel lined overlapped with topaz baguettes and diamond lines, centering a pear shaped cabochon emerald. From 1925! Lower: Made of onyx panels set with 3 large sapphire cabochons, enhanced with diamonds geometrical patterns. From the 1920s. This cuff isn’t signed but the design and craftsmanship doesn’t lie!!! Offered @christiesjewels Geneva. To be auctioned this Tuesday 12 November 2019. #christies #christiesjewels @christiesinc #artdecojewelry #georgesfouquetjewelry #georgesfouquet #artdeco #artdecojewelry #cuff #artnouveaujewelry #sapphire #artdecobracelet #highjewelry #jewelryhistory #greatjewelrycollectors #diamond #emerald #jewels #jewelryexhibition #jewelsofinstagram #vintagejewelry #jewelryarchives #jewelryaddicted #jewelryblogger #hautejoaillerie #royaljewellery

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

    January 1, 2020 at 9:30 am

    Be still my heart! Gorgeousness abounds–and that is one beautiful bathroom! Banish the sterile all-white and bring in the whimsy.

    January 1, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    That door is magnificent! All of the items are quite lovely – the roaring twenties must have been fun. As one of my near relatives tweeted earlier today: We've had the Roaring Twenties, can we try for the Whispering Twenties at least for this morning?

    January 1, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    As you know, I also love Art Deco style. I own a couple of small contemporary Lalique pieces and it would be a dream to own a vintage piece. The thing that makes me drool the most in this collection of images, however, is that sideboard.

    January 1, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    A time and style like no other.

