Greeting 2020 With 1920s Style

Can you believe it’s the ’20s? I always dreamed of being around for the Roaring Twenties. Since I suspect the beginning of the 2020s are going to be just as stressful and difficult as the end of the teens, I thought I’d take a look back at the 1920s instead.
If you read this blog regularly, you have no doubt noticed my obsession with the fashion, architecture, and design of the 1920s. In fact, I’ve been enamored of that decade for as long as I can remember. So today, we’re taking a stroll through some of the icons, art, fashion, and design of 100 years ago. It may all be a century old, but it still looks relevant to me. (And it doesn’t make my head hurt!)
If you’re a fellow 1920s fiend, here are some fun Instagrams you can follow: Art Deco Society NY, The Deco Darling, Melbourne Art Deco, Art Deco Madness, Austin Art Deco Society, Vintage Bathroom Love (I know it sounds crazy, but you won’t be sorry), and Art Deco LA. Happy new year, everyone!
January 1, 2020 at 8:01 am
Happy New Year!
January 1, 2020 at 9:30 am
Be still my heart! Gorgeousness abounds–and that is one beautiful bathroom! Banish the sterile all-white and bring in the whimsy.
January 1, 2020 at 2:26 pm
The bathroom feed is my actual favorite Instagram. Not a sentence I ever expected to utter.
January 1, 2020 at 1:34 pm
That door is magnificent! All of the items are quite lovely – the roaring twenties must have been fun. As one of my near relatives tweeted earlier today: We’ve had the Roaring Twenties, can we try for the Whispering Twenties at least for this morning?
January 1, 2020 at 2:25 pm
Well said. That would be lovely!
January 1, 2020 at 4:40 pm
As you know, I also love Art Deco style. I own a couple of small contemporary Lalique pieces and it would be a dream to own a vintage piece. The thing that makes me drool the most in this collection of images, however, is that sideboard.
January 1, 2020 at 5:46 pm
The sideboard is delish. I loved it all!
January 1, 2020 at 7:41 pm
A time and style like no other.
