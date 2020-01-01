Greeting 2020 With 1920s Style

Brent Staples

Can you believe it’s the ’20s? I always dreamed of being around for the Roaring Twenties. Since I suspect the beginning of the 2020s are going to be just as stressful and difficult as the end of the teens, I thought I’d take a look back at the 1920s instead.

If you read this blog regularly, you have no doubt noticed my obsession with the fashion, architecture, and design of the 1920s. In fact, I’ve been enamored of that decade for as long as I can remember. So today, we’re taking a stroll through some of the icons, art, fashion, and design of 100 years ago. It may all be a century old, but it still looks relevant to me. (And it doesn’t make my head hurt!)

If you’re a fellow 1920s fiend, here are some fun Instagrams you can follow: Art Deco Society NY, The Deco Darling, Melbourne Art Deco, Art Deco Madness, Austin Art Deco Society, Vintage Bathroom Love (I know it sounds crazy, but you won’t be sorry), and Art Deco LA. Happy new year, everyone!