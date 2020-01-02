Etsomnia™ 252: Happy Blue Year

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Pantone 2020 Color of the Year print above by QubuQ.
In honor of the Pantone® Color of the Year, the first Etsomnia of 2020 is devoted entirely to Classic Blue! Last year’s color, Living Coral, made reference to sustainability, while this year’s twilight shade is more reflective of the new century, at once reassuring and filled with uncertainty.
“We’re returning to classics because everything has been chaotic in the world. It’s not about doing it like you did in the past, but reinterpreting it… Instilling calm, confidence, and connection, this enduring blue hue highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.”-Laurie Pressman, Pantone
I had a great time looking for items with this particular blue, and a lot of what I found was vintage. I guess it is kind of a retro blue. How wonderful! Since I’m a huge fan of this shade, today’s entries are all really beautiful. Besides, who doesn’t love blue?
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
January 2, 2020 at 7:59 am
Oh my–the earrings and the oyster shell ring dishes, please!!!
January 2, 2020 at 10:05 am
Those earrings are real knockouts!
January 2, 2020 at 8:45 am
Everything was exquisite. Thank you.
January 2, 2020 at 10:06 am
I loved nearly everything I came across in that color!
January 2, 2020 at 9:57 am
Now these are really good and beautiful. Even though I am a green lover this shade of blue is going to be a winner.
January 2, 2020 at 10:06 am
I think it would even look good on pretty much everyone. Since hunting Etsy for things to include in the post, I’ve started seeing the color everywhere!
January 2, 2020 at 2:09 pm
So many lucious items! I am especially taken by those oyster shells. I was surprised when Pantone announced such a classic colour but I have no complaints because this is one of my favourite colours.
January 2, 2020 at 4:13 pm
I have always loved it, but now I am positively obsessed!
