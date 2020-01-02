Etsomnia™ 252: Happy Blue Year

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Pantone 2020 Color of the Year print above by QubuQ.

In honor of the Pantone® Color of the Year, the first Etsomnia of 2020 is devoted entirely to Classic Blue! Last year’s color, Living Coral, made reference to sustainability, while this year’s twilight shade is more reflective of the new century, at once reassuring and filled with uncertainty.

“We’re returning to classics because everything has been chaotic in the world. It’s not about doing it like you did in the past, but reinterpreting it… Instilling calm, confidence, and connection, this enduring blue hue highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.” -Laurie Pressman, Pantone

I had a great time looking for items with this particular blue, and a lot of what I found was vintage. I guess it is kind of a retro blue. How wonderful! Since I’m a huge fan of this shade, today’s entries are all really beautiful. Besides, who doesn’t love blue?

Stunning! By Xiaolizi

What fantastic shades and shapes in this gorgeous salad bowl! By DarshanPottery

Want! Need! Love! By NeVerMindPolish

Alright, can anyone born before 2000 tell me what this is? By VintageResurgence

Gorgeous hoop earrings modeled after antique Portugese wall tiles. By Atrio.

Truly beautiful Maple and resin table! By KochutWood

I would wear these fantastic vegan combat boots all the time! By AbstractTrendz

I love the shape of this mid-century swivel chair! By HearthsideHome

I love a good vintage casque hat! By RoseleinRarities

These Chinoiserie-style painted oyster shell ring dishes are fantastic! By KCrookDesign

Really fun quilling necklace! By GermanistikArt

I’d love to hang this wonderful French door photo in my house! By EyePoetryPhotography

Heavens, that’s delicious! By Gokigenyou

What a wonderful mid-century-style kidney coffee table! By GoogieModernShop

Swoon-worthy London blue topaz earrings! By VeraidaGifts