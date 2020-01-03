Slice of Heaven

Pavel Novak

I have been feeling like the first featured artist of the new decade should be something really exceptional, so when I came across the remarkable glass art by Pavel Novak, I knew my search was over. The artist, formerly of the Czech Republic, currently resides in New Jersey. You know what that means? I might actually get to see his work in person! Road trip!

Novak uses a combination of glass techniques to achieve his beautiful, color-changing optical glass pieces including grinding, polishing, laminating, coloring, and sand blasting. To get those gorgeous slices of color, once the piece’s shape has been formed, the artist cuts it into pieces, then reattaches them using colored epoxy. I am positively in love with his choice of colors and his strong, dramatic angles. Novak applies those same techniques to jewelry pieces, too. So striking!

You can see more of Pavel Novak’s amazing cold worked glass on his website and on Facebook.