My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Slice of Heaven

by 10 Comments

Pavel Novak

I have been feeling like the first featured artist of the new decade should be something really exceptional, so when I came across the remarkable glass art by Pavel Novak, I knew my search was over. The artist, formerly of the Czech Republic, currently resides in New Jersey. You know what that means? I might actually get to see his work in person! Road trip!

Novak uses a combination of glass techniques to achieve his beautiful, color-changing optical glass pieces including grinding, polishing, laminating, coloring, and sand blasting. To get those gorgeous slices of color, once the piece’s shape has been formed, the artist cuts it into pieces, then reattaches them using colored epoxy. I am positively in love with his choice of colors and his strong, dramatic angles. Novak applies those same techniques to jewelry pieces, too. So striking!

You can see more of Pavel Novak’s amazing cold worked glass on his website and on Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Slice of Heaven

Leave a comment

  1. onecreativefamily
    January 3, 2020 at 8:21 am

    If and when you go I would love to hear about it. All I can think is WOW!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    January 3, 2020 at 9:07 am

    Beautiful. I would enjoy the clear one but they are very unique.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. IreneDesign2011
    January 3, 2020 at 9:27 am

    Beautiful artwork, Donna 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. dawnkinster
    January 3, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Oh my, glass art is some of my favorite art of all….and these are truly stunning!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 3, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    WOWZER! These pieces are jaw-droppingly fabulous! I don’t care that I seem greedy – I want them ALL!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.