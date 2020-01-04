My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Elvish Couture

by 2 Comments

Irina Dultseva/ManikID

Russian metal artist Irina Dultseva creates wearable fantasy-inspired pieces in brass and silver. The artist makes a thrilling selection of ear cuffs and other jewelry, as well as diadems and hair accessories. She even has a line of fanciful metal bow ties and collar tips, and all her works are surprisingly affordable. Though the pieces feel to me more like fine jewelry than like costume, they are nonetheless inspiring me to do an Elvish theme for next year’s Halloween group look…

Dultseva has a definite feel for the worlds of Lord of the Rings and other fantasy realms. She takes her themes of strength, wisdom, and rebirth both from literature and from ancient legends. All that history and fantasy combines to make her pieces feel positive and powerful and important. And honestly, I don’t think I’ve seen better metalwork, regardless of price. I’ll be bookmarking her shop and revisiting it again and again!

You can see more of Irina Dultseva’s beautiful work in her Etsy shop and on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

⛔ Как часто вы делаете что-то, что запрещено показывать? Я вот очень редко 😊 Но этот заказ нужно было придержать до часа "X" Мужской набор украшений с кельтскими орнаментами. Броши на ворот рубашки и зажим для галстука. #мужскиеукрашения #ювелирка #ювелирноеискусство #кельты #кельтскийузор #зажимдлягалстука #брошь #кельтика #хендмейд #ручнаяработа #handmadejewelry #handmade #jewelry #celtic #ornament #studio_manikid #ManikID #magic #fantasy #menstyle #menjewelry #artefactum

A post shared by Irina (@studio_manikid) on

View this post on Instagram

🤗 В итоге, вот что у нас получилось: огромные ажурные веера из латуни, с вставками из стеклянных бусин. А в затылочной части расположен блок со светодиодами, коробочку для которого мы сами проектировали и печатали на 3Дпринтере… Как это все работает… 👉🏻 #диадема #корона #веер #латунь #блеск #хендмейд #ручнаяработа #ювелирнаяработа #ювелирка #3дпечать #studio_manikid #manikid #jewelry #jewelrywork #diadem #crown #handmade #fan #fantasy #brass

A post shared by Irina (@studio_manikid) on

View this post on Instagram

To the question "The most elf film?", What will you answer? The Lord of the Rings of course)) In my opinion, even the main characters – the Hobbits – do not interfere with being elven. In the Lord of the Rings a lot of inspiration, and this decoration was made to order, based on the Arwen brooches. На вопрос "Самый эльфийскийфильм?", что вы ответите? Властелин колец конечно)) На мой взгляд, быть эльфийским, ему не мешают даже главные герои – Хоббиты. Во Властелине колец очень много вдохновения, и это украшение было сделано на заказ, по мотивам броши Арвен. #studio_manikid #jewelry #handmade #design #wedding #weddingjewelry #butterfly #fantasy #elven #elf #lordoftherings #Arwen

A post shared by Irina (@studio_manikid) on

View this post on Instagram

Yes, this ear cuff is completely incomprehensible without a model. And although he is a bit more bold to me, I decided to show you how he looks. The lower part would have to hug the ear more tightly. But, I hope that the customer is fine. Да, этот кафф совершенно непонятен без модели.И хотя мне он немного большеват, я решила показаться вам, как он смотрится. Нижняя часть должна была бы более плотно обхватывать ухо. Но, я надеюсь, что у заказчика все отлично. #earrings #earcuffs #jewellery #design #studio_manikid #art #fantasy #elven #handmade #jewelry

A post shared by Irina (@studio_manikid) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Elvish Couture

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    January 4, 2020 at 8:25 am

    The design and artistry is perfect. I don’t have holes in my ears so maybe ear cuffs is the answer.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.