Elvish Couture

Irina Dultseva/ManikID

Russian metal artist Irina Dultseva creates wearable fantasy-inspired pieces in brass and silver. The artist makes a thrilling selection of ear cuffs and other jewelry, as well as diadems and hair accessories. She even has a line of fanciful metal bow ties and collar tips, and all her works are surprisingly affordable. Though the pieces feel to me more like fine jewelry than like costume, they are nonetheless inspiring me to do an Elvish theme for next year’s Halloween group look…

Dultseva has a definite feel for the worlds of Lord of the Rings and other fantasy realms. She takes her themes of strength, wisdom, and rebirth both from literature and from ancient legends. All that history and fantasy combines to make her pieces feel positive and powerful and important. And honestly, I don’t think I’ve seen better metalwork, regardless of price. I’ll be bookmarking her shop and revisiting it again and again!

You can see more of Irina Dultseva’s beautiful work in her Etsy shop and on Instagram.