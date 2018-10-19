Inspired Threads

While I was hunting around for cross stitch items on Etsy in connection with September’s Etsomnia™ 197: In Stitches, I came across the wonderful work of Awesome Pattern Studio. Their designs were so wonderfully artistic, I knew they deserved their own post.

Made by artist Olena Gliboka, they are sold by the full kit or the downloadable pattern. There are a few popular characters (Disney, etc.) in there as well, but the vast majority of the art is by Gliboka herself. She’s got a remarkable sense of color and balance, and her designs would work equally well as paintings, were she so inclined. I find them really beautiful.

“I’m an artist since my early childhood. I’m a needlework enthusiast for more than 10 years (grandma – thank you!). I have a great desire to popularize the beauty of hand craft all over the world.”

You can see all of Gliboka’s beautiful designs in her Etsy shop and on Facebook.

All images property of Olena Gliboka/AwesomePatternStudio, used with permission.