Etsomnia™ 200: Birfday!

I’ve wanted one of these for years, and the princess cuts make this one is my hands-down fave! By RainbowSapphire
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
This year, we’ve decided to skip giving each other birthday presents. It’s been a pricey year, and there are a million house projects we still need to pay for, so it seemed like the mature decision. Since my birthday is tomorrow, and there’s no danger of Beloved buying me any of these things, (and since my maturity only goes so far), I decided to bring to you all the ridiculous and impractical things I would ask for if I were asking (and if practicality and space and money were no object). It’s more of a fantasy list than a wish list, but this is pretty much what the inside of my head looks like. Let the festival of me begin!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
As if I don’t have enough makeup already (I do)… While I’m at it, I may as well add a new makeup case to the list, because I would have nowhere to put it! By Diosathelabel
Considering these are likely taller than our first floor (and would look preposterous on our beachy little house), these glamourous antique Portugese doors are especially silly. But oh, how I love them. By DeCorPasadena
I have no idea what I would do with this gorgeous embroidered tulle, but isn’t it fantastic? By Lacetime
Glorious rutilated quartz and amethyst necklace by Sasajewelry
To justify owning a pair of vintage chairs this fabulous, I think I would need my own talk show! By MatthewRachman
A little something for hanging around the house… By Maskerade4
Craftsman-style bird feeder? Yes, please! By 1Man1Garage
Swoon-worthy swans! By my favorite maker SuAmi
No wish list by me would be complete without something fabulous from DeMerJewelry!
Okay, these sexy steel chaises might be hot once they’ve been in the sun, but at least the neighborhood cats can’t hair them up! And look; shiny! By ShannonPKellyFinds
Gorgeous chef set! By the adorably-named EEKnives
While we’re at it, I’m going to need the wig, too. By FabHatters
Original 1953 “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” poster. I don’t care that we’re out of wall space. I’ll hang it on the ceiling! By VingatePosterKids
Can I walk in them? Probably not. But it’s okay. I can’t afford them, either! By ScintillateStudio
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
October 18, 2018 at 6:27 am
Have a great birthday tomorrow Donna!!
LikeLike
October 18, 2018 at 7:02 am
Happy Birthday! Love that Ocean Laughter artwork. That would be on my fantasy birthday list too!
LikeLike
October 18, 2018 at 7:16 am
Happy Birthday ..tomorrow!
I’ll take the bird feeder and the door. Not really but it would be fun.
LikeLike
October 18, 2018 at 8:21 am
There are a couple that I think are ten plus. I am that old but I was always confused as to why women would wear very tight corsets back in the 30s and 40s. Thanks for the memories I do miss some of the fashion from the era. Happy Birthday = Hal
LikeLike