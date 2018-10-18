Etsomnia™ 200: Birfday!

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

This year, we’ve decided to skip giving each other birthday presents. It’s been a pricey year, and there are a million house projects we still need to pay for, so it seemed like the mature decision. Since my birthday is tomorrow, and there’s no danger of Beloved buying me any of these things, (and since my maturity only goes so far), I decided to bring to you all the ridiculous and impractical things I would ask for if I were asking (and if practicality and space and money were no object). It’s more of a fantasy list than a wish list, but this is pretty much what the inside of my head looks like. Let the festival of me begin!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!