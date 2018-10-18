My OBT

Etsomnia™ 200: Birfday!

I’ve wanted one of these for years, and the princess cuts make this one is my hands-down fave! By RainbowSapphire

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

This year, we’ve decided to skip giving each other birthday presents. It’s been a pricey year, and there are a million house projects we still need to pay for, so it seemed like the mature decision. Since my birthday is tomorrow, and there’s no danger of Beloved buying me any of these things, (and since my maturity only goes so far), I decided to bring to you all the ridiculous and impractical things I would ask for if I were asking (and if practicality and space and money were no object). It’s more of a fantasy list than a wish list, but this is pretty much what the inside of my head looks like. Let the festival of me begin!

“Ocean Laughter II” by StoneRidgeGlassArt. Glorious!

As if I don’t have enough makeup already (I do)… While I’m at it, I may as well add a new makeup case to the list, because I would have nowhere to put it! By Diosathelabel

 

Considering these are likely taller than our first floor (and would look preposterous on our beachy little house), these glamourous antique Portugese doors are especially silly. But oh, how I love them. By DeCorPasadena

I have no idea what I would do with this gorgeous embroidered tulle, but isn’t it fantastic? By Lacetime

Utterly fascinating Art Deco reproduction light switch by GreenTreeJewelry

Glorious rutilated quartz and amethyst necklace by Sasajewelry

1930s dressing gown. Can you imagine? By TheFrockDotCom

To justify owning a pair of vintage chairs this fabulous, I think I would need my own talk show! By MatthewRachman

A little something for hanging around the house… By Maskerade4

Craftsman-style bird feeder? Yes, please! By 1Man1Garage

Swoon-worthy swans! By my favorite maker SuAmi

No wish list by me would be complete without something fabulous from DeMerJewelry!

Okay, these sexy steel chaises might be hot once they’ve been in the sun, but at least the neighborhood cats can’t hair them up! And look; shiny! By ShannonPKellyFinds

Gorgeous chef set! By the adorably-named EEKnives

You (I) can never have too many antiques! By LazyDogAntiqueStore

While we’re at it, I’m going to need the wig, too. By FabHatters

Original 1953 “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” poster. I don’t care that we’re out of wall space. I’ll hang it on the ceiling! By VingatePosterKids

Can I walk in them? Probably not. But it’s okay. I can’t afford them, either! By ScintillateStudio

Just fantastic 1970s hostess gown and matching cape. Need! By BustownModernVintage

I have always dreamed of owning an original 1930s movie light. By TheVintageLightingCo

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 200: Birfday!

  1. Michele
    October 18, 2018 at 6:27 am

    Have a great birthday tomorrow Donna!!

  2. Robin @ Imperial Crochet
    October 18, 2018 at 7:02 am

    Happy Birthday! Love that Ocean Laughter artwork. That would be on my fantasy birthday list too!

  3. bcparkison
    October 18, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Happy Birthday ..tomorrow!
    I’ll take the bird feeder and the door. Not really but it would be fun.

  4. janhaltn
    October 18, 2018 at 8:21 am

    There are a couple that I think are ten plus. I am that old but I was always confused as to why women would wear very tight corsets back in the 30s and 40s. Thanks for the memories I do miss some of the fashion from the era. Happy Birthday = Hal

