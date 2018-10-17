Mr. Miyagi’s Cats

Although I think they would dispute this opinion, I find cats utterly hilarious. So when I stumbled upon the photography of Japan-based Hisakata Hiroyuki, I was thoroughly entertained. I was especially tickled imagining how his photo shoots went. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any behind-the-scenes videos. All I found were a lot of articles incorporating the word “purrrfect” in the title. Ugh.
I love that all these action photos make Hiroyuki’s subjects look like they’re doing kick-ass karate. Mr. Miyagi would approve!
You can follow Hiroyuki’s hilarious photography on Instagram and on Twitter.
All images property of Hisakata Hiroyuki.
October 17, 2018 at 7:23 am
I have two cats and feed three outside (whose cats are these??) that come to my house every day. Always a source of entertainment!
LikeLiked by 2 people
October 17, 2018 at 10:52 am
I’ve always loved the creatures, and they me. I adore dogs, but cats just make sense to me.
LikeLike
October 17, 2018 at 7:59 am
Cats do have fun and entertain themselves with what ever is in reach.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 17, 2018 at 10:53 am
That’s very true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 17, 2018 at 12:02 pm
They look like they were “kung fu” fighting! Adorable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 17, 2018 at 1:04 pm
That would have been an exceptional video to include. Wish I’d thought of it!
LikeLike
October 17, 2018 at 12:36 pm
My youngest son is obsessed with cats (completely and utterly obsessed) so he uses quite a lot of his screen time looking at photos and videos of cats. I, therefore, recognised several of these images as ones he has shown me. They are a lot of fun but also show how sinuous cat movements are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 17, 2018 at 1:04 pm
I’m a huge fan, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 17, 2018 at 12:42 pm
Love these photos–it certainly would be fun to witness a photo shoot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 17, 2018 at 1:05 pm
I was really bummed not to find any behind-the-scenes stuff.
LikeLike