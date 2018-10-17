Mr. Miyagi’s Cats

Although I think they would dispute this opinion, I find cats utterly hilarious. So when I stumbled upon the photography of Japan-based Hisakata Hiroyuki, I was thoroughly entertained. I was especially tickled imagining how his photo shoots went. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any behind-the-scenes videos. All I found were a lot of articles incorporating the word “purrrfect” in the title. Ugh.

I love that all these action photos make Hiroyuki’s subjects look like they’re doing kick-ass karate. Mr. Miyagi would approve!

You can follow Hiroyuki’s hilarious photography on Instagram and on Twitter.

All images property of Hisakata Hiroyuki.