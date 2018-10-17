Mr. Miyagi’s Cats

My OBT

Hisakata Hiroyuki

Although I think they would dispute this opinion, I find cats utterly hilarious. So when I stumbled upon the photography of Japan-based Hisakata Hiroyuki, I was thoroughly entertained. I was especially tickled imagining how his photo shoots went. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any behind-the-scenes videos. All I found were a lot of articles incorporating the word “purrrfect” in the title. Ugh.

I love that all these action photos make Hiroyuki’s subjects look like they’re doing kick-ass karate. Mr. Miyagi would approve!

You can follow Hiroyuki’s hilarious photography on Instagram and on Twitter.

All images property of Hisakata Hiroyuki.

  1. loisajay
    October 17, 2018 at 7:23 am

    I have two cats and feed three outside (whose cats are these??) that come to my house every day. Always a source of entertainment!

  2. bcparkison
    October 17, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Cats do have fun and entertain themselves with what ever is in reach.

  3. StellaKate Blue
    October 17, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    They look like they were “kung fu” fighting! Adorable.

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 17, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    My youngest son is obsessed with cats (completely and utterly obsessed) so he uses quite a lot of his screen time looking at photos and videos of cats. I, therefore, recognised several of these images as ones he has shown me. They are a lot of fun but also show how sinuous cat movements are.

  5. roberta m
    October 17, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Love these photos–it certainly would be fun to witness a photo shoot!

