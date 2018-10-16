My OBT

Lake House

by

Z9

Photo: Beer Singnoi/Jagkree Phetphosree

In western Thailand, lies Srinakharin Lake, a beautiful, unspoiled area popular with tourists. While the visitors no doubt enjoy the gorgeous, natural surroundings, it’s the amazing design of the Z9 resort by Bangkok-based Dersyn Studio that most intrigues me. Floating near the Srinakarin Dam in Kanchanaburi, the resort puts its guest in private raft lodges along the perimeter of the lake. Dersyn Studio created this sustainable resort around the familiar concept of reuse, reduce, and recycle.

The floating guestrooms were built from local discarded timber and each room’s ceilings was made from particle board created on site from local scrap wood and wood shavings. And by extending the guest cabins out over the water, the designers minimized the amount of land which needed to be disturbed for the site. To protect the lake from contamination, the structures were made of lightweight steel supports. The design also incorporates natural local stones and sustainable bamboo furnishings.

The property also has a building on the shore, which houses the resort’s common spaces (and a few more guestrooms for those not into the idea of sleeping on a raft). Its beautiful design also employs the three Rs, while embracing the beautiful, natural surroundings.

You can check out all the resort’s amenities on their website.

All images taken by Beer Singnoi/Jagkree Phetphosree and property of Dersyn Studio.

7 thoughts on “Lake House

  1. Elizabeth
    October 16, 2018 at 6:44 am

    Thank you for giving me daydream material! Love the minimalism.

  2. Anthony
    October 16, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Now you’ve given me another place I have to add to my bucket list of destinations. Thank you Donna.

  3. dawnkinster
    October 16, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Very beautiful. My family has a lake house, but it’s not exactly IN the lake. These are beautiful!

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 16, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    I wish I had the means to just grab my passport and go.

