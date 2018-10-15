My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Heart-Pumping Playlist

Photo by Curtis Gregory Perry on Foter.com / CC BY-NC-SA

Our nephew is an EMT, and when he told me that when performing CPR, keeping the BeeGees’ Stayin’ Alive chorus in your head would ensure that your chest compression timing was correct, I was amazed. I thought it was a clever idea, but I confess I kind of though he made it up. Then I came across today’s thing. New York Presbyterian Hospital, known for its cardiac unit, maintains a CPR playlist on Spotify. The playlist contains only songs of between 100 and 120 beats per minute, the optimal rate for hands-only CPR.

Of course, the playlist includes the BeeGees song above, but it’s got something for everyone, with a wide range of artists from Simon & Garfunkel (Cecelia) to Notorious B.I.G. (Notorious B.I.G. feat. Lil’ Kim & Puff Daddy) to Lady Gaga (Just Dance).

F.Y.I., I thought I’d include some basic CPR instructions to go with the playlist, but when I started to type “how to perform CPR” into Google and I got to the word “perform,” Google suggested “how to perform an exorcism.” That’s a post for another day…

In case you don’t want to sign up for Spotify, here are the songs currently in the playlist. It would make a pretty solid party mix as well!

spotify 1spotify 2spotify 3spotify 4spotify 5spotify 6

You can play the playlist here, and I recommend you follow the hospital’s on-point Twitter feed.

I hope you’ll never need these resources, but if you aren’t CPR trained and would like the basics, here’s a good, quick overview from CPRCertified.com.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

