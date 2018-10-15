Heart-Pumping Playlist

Our nephew is an EMT, and when he told me that when performing CPR, keeping the BeeGees’ Stayin’ Alive chorus in your head would ensure that your chest compression timing was correct, I was amazed. I thought it was a clever idea, but I confess I kind of though he made it up. Then I came across today’s thing. New York Presbyterian Hospital, known for its cardiac unit, maintains a CPR playlist on Spotify. The playlist contains only songs of between 100 and 120 beats per minute, the optimal rate for hands-only CPR.

Of course, the playlist includes the BeeGees song above, but it’s got something for everyone, with a wide range of artists from Simon & Garfunkel (Cecelia) to Notorious B.I.G. (Notorious B.I.G. feat. Lil’ Kim & Puff Daddy) to Lady Gaga (Just Dance).

F.Y.I., I thought I’d include some basic CPR instructions to go with the playlist, but when I started to type “how to perform CPR” into Google and I got to the word “perform,” Google suggested “how to perform an exorcism.” That’s a post for another day…

In case you don’t want to sign up for Spotify, here are the songs currently in the playlist. It would make a pretty solid party mix as well!

You can play the playlist here, and I recommend you follow the hospital’s on-point Twitter feed.

I hope you’ll never need these resources, but if you aren’t CPR trained and would like the basics, here’s a good, quick overview from CPRCertified.com.