My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Color Master

by 11 Comments

Renato Foti

Like many of the artists who most intrigue me, glassmaker Renato Foti began his career exploring a completely different medium. The artist started as a painter, and though he moved pretty quickly into glass, his knack for combining glass colors and shapes feels very painterly to me. Though its difficult to tell in the photos, his pieces are actually quite big, with many of his larger pieces topping off at 2′ by 5′.

I find all his happy, enthusiastic colors really cheering, and I’d be thrilled to hang one of his pieces in my house. Or maybe I should save my walls and my wallet, and just spring for one of his smaller pieces…

You can enjoy all of Foti’s gorgeous glass work on his website.

All images property of Renato Foti.

P.S. My test came out fine, and they’re recommending medication instead of surgery right now! Thanks for all the good thoughts. XO

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “The Color Master

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 18, 2018 at 7:16 am

    I’m glad you got the all clear from your tests.

    I love the vibrancy of the glass and especially the undulating wall pieces. I’ve been meaning to ask you if you’ve ever been to the Chrysler Museum in VA? I went over spring break and was incredibly impressed by their glass collection. I could have spent even longer than I did in the glass galleries. I saw a cool glass working demonstration too. Anyway, I immediately thought of you as a fellow art glass enthusiast. And then forgot to ask you until now.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. K.M. Sutton
    April 18, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Glass is one of my favorite mediums. The artists who work with it are so talented and creative! Huge hugs so glad you don’t need surgery! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    April 18, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Yea for a clean test!
    this is a somewhat different take on glass art. I love all the color. Kinda like opening a new box of crayons.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. roberta m
    April 18, 2018 at 8:50 am

    These are so beautiful–exactly what I needed to see this morning while we are all waiting for hopefully the last snow storm of the year! These are so gorgeous–made me forget the weather lol–thank you!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Ellie P.
    April 18, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Vibrancy – the perfect word, someone used! I really like these and can envision them really ‘setting off’ a room, you know?
    BTW so glad re your test result – I think meds are always less risky than surgery, so: yay!!

    Like

    Reply

