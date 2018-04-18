The Color Master

Like many of the artists who most intrigue me, glassmaker Renato Foti began his career exploring a completely different medium. The artist started as a painter, and though he moved pretty quickly into glass, his knack for combining glass colors and shapes feels very painterly to me. Though its difficult to tell in the photos, his pieces are actually quite big, with many of his larger pieces topping off at 2′ by 5′.

I find all his happy, enthusiastic colors really cheering, and I’d be thrilled to hang one of his pieces in my house. Or maybe I should save my walls and my wallet, and just spring for one of his smaller pieces…

You can enjoy all of Foti’s gorgeous glass work on his website.

All images property of Renato Foti.

P.S. My test came out fine, and they’re recommending medication instead of surgery right now! Thanks for all the good thoughts. XO