Etsomnia™ 179: Barnyard Fun

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
My Etsomnia inspirations come to me from many different sources. Sometimes, the week’s topic is inspired by something I’m trying to find for myself, sometimes it’s the season, sometimes it’s something I’ve seen online. But I confess that today’s was entirely inspired by the adorable pig print above (and the caption that instantly popped into my head). So here we are. Barnyard week? Sure. Why not?
Turns out as long as you like puns, farm folks are pretty funny. I encountered more dad jokes (or are they mom jokes?) in the first couple of pages of search results than for any search I’ve ever done before. Some of the results were really impressive, and the rest mostly didn’t fulfill my worst fears about what goes on in farm country…
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
April 19, 2018 at 6:33 am
They are hilarious. I love the horse’s rear end … not that I’d wear one. The sheep shears and ‘sexy’ pitchfork are great, too. 50 shades of hay, indeed. Great way to start the day. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 19, 2018 at 7:12 am
Thanks! I had fun with this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 19, 2018 at 8:12 am
Oh fun. I have lost my sheep shears and it troubles me . They make good garden tools. The boys were once in 4H is why we had them. I do like colorful chickens too
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 19, 2018 at 8:50 am
Those chickens are fantastic! Sorry about your shears. Maybe they’re lurking on Etsy!
LikeLike
April 19, 2018 at 8:30 am
very nice start to the day-thanks. And that lamb video–precious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 19, 2018 at 8:51 am
Oh, how I love Bea the lamb. I’ve watched that video so many times, if it were on VHS, it would be worn out by now.
LikeLike
April 19, 2018 at 10:08 am
A really awkward cookie cutter!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 19, 2018 at 11:52 am
I don’t want any of those cookies…
LikeLike