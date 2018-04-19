My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 179: Barnyard Fun

by 8 Comments

Love his Warby Porkers! By DesignByLMK

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

My Etsomnia inspirations come to me from many different sources. Sometimes, the week’s topic is inspired by something I’m trying to find for myself, sometimes it’s the season, sometimes it’s something I’ve seen online. But I confess that today’s was entirely inspired by the adorable pig print above (and the caption that instantly popped into my head). So here we are. Barnyard week? Sure. Why not?

Turns out as long as you like puns,  farm folks are pretty funny. I encountered more dad jokes (or are they mom jokes?) in the first couple of pages of search results than for any search I’ve ever done before. Some of the results were really impressive, and the rest mostly didn’t fulfill my worst fears about what goes on in farm country…

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Described as “farm chic,” this hat taught me that I clearly don’t have a strong enough stomach for farm life.

The description calls them alpacas, but whatever they are, I wouldn’t feed them after midnight.

I need the city version of this sign! By BareCountryByKate

Yike. That’s not a lamb. THIS is a lamb!

I like jewelry as much as the next guy, but I have to draw the line somewhere.

I see what you did there! By NANUIllustration

No eggs for me, thanks. I’ve just this minute become a vegan…

This plush horse head really sends a message.

Vintage sheep shears which I initially mistook for a really awkward cookie cutter.

Is it weird that I live in Manhattan, but I really want these? By GardenMetalDecor

Not what I expected sheep balls to look like. Cute! By BondurantMountainArt

I get that when you live with farm animals, you will sometimes eat one of them, but wearing their bones as decoration is a bit too far for me.

Optimistically titled “Hey, good lookin!”

“Sexy” vintage pitchfork, presumably from the 50 Shades of Hay collection.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 179: Barnyard Fun

Leave a comment

  rogermoorepoet
    April 19, 2018 at 6:33 am

    They are hilarious. I love the horse's rear end … not that I'd wear one. The sheep shears and 'sexy' pitchfork are great, too. 50 shades of hay, indeed. Great way to start the day. Thank you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  bcparkison
    April 19, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Oh fun. I have lost my sheep shears and it troubles me . They make good garden tools. The boys were once in 4H is why we had them. I do like colorful chickens too

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  roberta m
    April 19, 2018 at 8:30 am

    very nice start to the day-thanks. And that lamb video–precious!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  trashonthemonocacy
    April 19, 2018 at 10:08 am

    A really awkward cookie cutter!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

