My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Color Me Free

by 12 Comments

color 0

Lately, I’ve had great luck at finding some pretty cool free stuff just hanging around the internet. So far, I’ve posted about free movies, free world radio stations, free downloads of art and sewing patterns and music and stock photos. And I’m pretty pleased with April’s free thing if I do say so myself.

I have mentioned before that I’m a big fan of coloring. It’s a great skill to teach children, it helps with motor control in the young and the old, and it’s got a really soothing effect on people who are stressed out and just need to make a little effortless art. Today, I’m pleased to bring you the wonderful world “Color Our Collections,” a series of free coloring books and pages from some of the world’s greatest museums and institutes of higher learning.

The subjects are wildly diverse, ranging from graphic arts like stained glass, fashion, advertisements, and illustrated manuscripts all the way to vintage medical illustrations, insects, architecture, and pretty much any other artistic or scholarly enterprise you can think of. There is truly something for everyone.

So go browse the ever-widening collection, and start coloring. I, for one, can’t wait to get started! You can check out all the free coloring books on the Color Our Collections website.

color 1color 1acolor 1bcolor 2color 2acolor 3color 3acolor 4color 6

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

12 thoughts on “Color Me Free

Leave a comment

  1. junehahm
    April 20, 2018 at 6:54 am

    Can’t wait to try these! Thanks!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. K.M. Sutton
    April 20, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    I love coloring books and these are so cool! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 20, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    What a wonderful resource! I am not into colouring but, if these are copyright free images, I can totally see me using them as collage elements in my art journal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s