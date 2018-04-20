Color Me Free

Lately, I’ve had great luck at finding some pretty cool free stuff just hanging around the internet. So far, I’ve posted about free movies, free world radio stations, free downloads of art and sewing patterns and music and stock photos. And I’m pretty pleased with April’s free thing if I do say so myself.

I have mentioned before that I’m a big fan of coloring. It’s a great skill to teach children, it helps with motor control in the young and the old, and it’s got a really soothing effect on people who are stressed out and just need to make a little effortless art. Today, I’m pleased to bring you the wonderful world “Color Our Collections,” a series of free coloring books and pages from some of the world’s greatest museums and institutes of higher learning.

The subjects are wildly diverse, ranging from graphic arts like stained glass, fashion, advertisements, and illustrated manuscripts all the way to vintage medical illustrations, insects, architecture, and pretty much any other artistic or scholarly enterprise you can think of. There is truly something for everyone.

So go browse the ever-widening collection, and start coloring. I, for one, can’t wait to get started! You can check out all the free coloring books on the Color Our Collections website.