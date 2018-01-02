My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Sew Helpful

by 3 Comments

While I don’t really make New Year’s resolutions, I do like to take the beginning of a new year to take stock and decide what arts, crafts, and/or intellectual pursuits I’d like to spend more time on in the coming 365 days. I have decided that 2018 is the year when I’m going to really, officially learn to sew. I’ve been cobbling costumes together with some success for years, but I never learned the basics. While I can design, drape, and create a pretty convincing Grecian-style 1920s evening gown, I have no earthly idea how to make a sleeve. Or pants. And I never learned how to follow a sewing pattern. But this, my friends, is the year I change that.

Enter the Vintage Patterns Wiki, right on cue! Browsable by decade or clothing type, the wiki contains more than 83,500 patterns, all at least 25 years old, and all completely free! Okay, no, you won’t get the actual tissue paper pattern from which to work, but you can view and download templates and images of the patterns which you can adapt to your own size and use. At the very least, it’s a wonderful rabbit hole down which to throw oneself on a rainy afternoon.

I plan on using it as a resource for many years to come! Now, does anyone know where I can find an online comprehensive sewing class on the cheap?

Go check out the Vintage Patterns Wiki website!

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Sew Helpful

Leave a comment

  1. Anthony
    January 2, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Good luck in this latest endeavour. I am sure you will become great at it.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Karen
    January 2, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Craftsy has good online classes. Don’t know if they have sewing classes or not. And sometimes they have sales on classes. Joane’s is another place to look.

    Like

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    January 2, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Do these look????Yes…they do. I have some of these very ones. For a very long time I sewed most of my clothes and for my boys too. I’m talking wedding dress, new mother to be clothes, jeans and suits for Sunday. But it eventually got so expensive I stopped.Patterns now are out of sight price wise and good material is hard to find. Also…my machine has had a bunch of problems.. Now with all these little grand-daughters I would love to pick it back up.
    Go for it…you will enjoy the adventure.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s