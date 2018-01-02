Sew Helpful

While I don’t really make New Year’s resolutions, I do like to take the beginning of a new year to take stock and decide what arts, crafts, and/or intellectual pursuits I’d like to spend more time on in the coming 365 days. I have decided that 2018 is the year when I’m going to really, officially learn to sew. I’ve been cobbling costumes together with some success for years, but I never learned the basics. While I can design, drape, and create a pretty convincing Grecian-style 1920s evening gown, I have no earthly idea how to make a sleeve. Or pants. And I never learned how to follow a sewing pattern. But this, my friends, is the year I change that.

Enter the Vintage Patterns Wiki, right on cue! Browsable by decade or clothing type, the wiki contains more than 83,500 patterns, all at least 25 years old, and all completely free! Okay, no, you won’t get the actual tissue paper pattern from which to work, but you can view and download templates and images of the patterns which you can adapt to your own size and use. At the very least, it’s a wonderful rabbit hole down which to throw oneself on a rainy afternoon.

I plan on using it as a resource for many years to come! Now, does anyone know where I can find an online comprehensive sewing class on the cheap?

Go check out the Vintage Patterns Wiki website!