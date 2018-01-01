My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

New Year’s Day 2018

Happy New Year, my lovelies! Beloved and I have had the good fortune to spend the last few days with some of our favorite people in a glorious rental house on Long Island, cooking for each other, laughing, watching movies, playing games, and generally getting up to shenanigans. I feel entirely refreshed and ready(ish) to greet the new year.

I wanted to share with you a little of that wonderful feeling by playing you a song by the always-lovely Pentatonix.

Wishing us all a happy, healthy, productive 2018, as filled with beauty as we can make it!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “New Year’s Day 2018

Leave a comment

  2. roberta m
    January 1, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Great song–Happy New Year, Donna!

  4. Michele
    January 1, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Happy New Year Donna! May all the best come your way this year!!

  5. bcparkison
    January 1, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Here…is to a great new year.
    Have I told you how much I like the lead picture of the boat? I do! Might have to sketch and paint.

