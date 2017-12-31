Happy Nearly New Year!

I, frankly, have had quite enough of 2017. True, it didn’t steal away as many celebrities as that greedy bastard 2016 did, but there were terrible storms, people suffered unthinkable hardship, there were (and are) uncontrollable disasters, and our political mess deepened and broadened in ways I, at least, never thought possible.
I’m ready to be done with 2017. Do I have any good reason to think 2018 will be better? Not particularly, but I’m going to hang onto the hope anyway. Work with me here. Anyway, I thought in order to self-soothe, I’d list the things that went right in 2017. Feel free to add to the list. Here goes:
- That goofy ALS Ice Bucket Challenge actually resulted in a new treatment for ALS (which may also help Alzheimers patients!)
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged
- Women in Saudi Arabia were granted permission to drive
- A non-profit organization in Detroit bought up a bunch of empty lots, filled them with tiny houses, and started a rent-to-own program for the city’s homeless population
- Scientists invented a way for burn victims to regenerate new skin without scars
- Both Taiwan and Australia enacted marriage equality for same-sex couples
- After a Texas mosque burned down, neighbors from other faiths helped raise enough money to rebuild
- The 80-person human chain that saved a family in Florida (my personal fave)
Okay. Now you…
And while we wait for you to think of something to share, here’s one of my favorite comedy routines of all time. This is the incomparable Victor Borge performing at the 1986 British Royal Command Performance.
Have a fun, safe New Year’s Eve, my dears!
December 31, 2017 at 12:43 am
Good post Donna and you found some great things to be grateful for in this year. I’m looking much forward to a new year too.
Happy New Year.
December 31, 2017 at 1:52 am
Thank you for sharing all these good news stories. We so need them! Wishing you all the best for 2018.
Alison
