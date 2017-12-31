Happy Nearly New Year!

I, frankly, have had quite enough of 2017. True, it didn’t steal away as many celebrities as that greedy bastard 2016 did, but there were terrible storms, people suffered unthinkable hardship, there were (and are) uncontrollable disasters, and our political mess deepened and broadened in ways I, at least, never thought possible.

I’m ready to be done with 2017. Do I have any good reason to think 2018 will be better? Not particularly, but I’m going to hang onto the hope anyway. Work with me here. Anyway, I thought in order to self-soothe, I’d list the things that went right in 2017. Feel free to add to the list. Here goes:

Okay. Now you…

And while we wait for you to think of something to share, here’s one of my favorite comedy routines of all time. This is the incomparable Victor Borge performing at the 1986 British Royal Command Performance.

Have a fun, safe New Year’s Eve, my dears!