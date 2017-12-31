My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Happy Nearly New Year!

by 2 Comments

I, frankly, have had quite enough of 2017. True, it didn’t steal away as many celebrities as that greedy bastard 2016 did, but there were terrible storms, people suffered unthinkable hardship, there were (and are) uncontrollable disasters, and our political mess deepened and broadened in ways I, at least, never thought possible.

I’m ready to be done with 2017. Do I have any good reason to think 2018 will be better? Not particularly, but I’m going to hang onto the hope anyway. Work with me here. Anyway, I thought in order to self-soothe, I’d list the things that went right in 2017. Feel free to add to the list. Here goes:

Okay. Now you…

And while we wait for you to think of something to share, here’s one of my favorite comedy routines of all time. This is the incomparable Victor Borge performing at the 1986 British Royal Command Performance.

Have a fun, safe New Year’s Eve, my dears!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Happy Nearly New Year!

Leave a comment

  1. IreneDesign2011
    December 31, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Good post Donna and you found some great things to be grateful for in this year. I’m looking much forward to a new year too.
    Happy New Year.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Alison and Don
    December 31, 2017 at 1:52 am

    Thank you for sharing all these good news stories. We so need them! Wishing you all the best for 2018.
    Alison

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s