Raised By Music

Over the years, I’ve had the good fortune to be able to share with you some of my faves. Many truly magnificent, impressive, mind-blowing musical talents have graced these pages, but today’s music is a little more of an every-day sort. A little humbler, a little more accessible. This is the utterly charming YouTube channel Songs With My Daughter.
What started as a dad playing piano to soothe the very new baby strapped to his chest has turned into a full-on family affair. In their latest video, this little family – father, mother, and pre-tween sister – all get in on the act, making beautiful music to the great delight of that lucky baby.
I used to imagine what a wondrous childhood I would have had if I’d grown up in a more musically-inclined family (I watched a lot of Partridge Family growing up). Don’t get me wrong. My family is fantastic, and I wouldn’t trade them for anything. But gigging on the weekend in velvet jumpsuits and traveling in a big, silly painted bus looked to me like just the thing…
You can see more of the sweet, simple videos on their YouTube channel.
January 3, 2018 at 7:51 am
Oh how adorable!!
January 3, 2018 at 8:35 am
I’m glad you liked it!
January 3, 2018 at 9:07 am
I heart this!
January 3, 2018 at 9:15 am
I thought you might! Was thinking about you this morning. We’re headed to San Antonio for a few day conference in mid February. Maybe we could grab a drink while we’re there? It would be lovely to clap eyes on you…
January 3, 2018 at 9:17 am
Yes!
January 3, 2018 at 9:51 am
!!!!
