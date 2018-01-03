Raised By Music

Over the years, I’ve had the good fortune to be able to share with you some of my faves. Many truly magnificent, impressive, mind-blowing musical talents have graced these pages, but today’s music is a little more of an every-day sort. A little humbler, a little more accessible. This is the utterly charming YouTube channel Songs With My Daughter.

What started as a dad playing piano to soothe the very new baby strapped to his chest has turned into a full-on family affair. In their latest video, this little family – father, mother, and pre-tween sister – all get in on the act, making beautiful music to the great delight of that lucky baby.

I used to imagine what a wondrous childhood I would have had if I’d grown up in a more musically-inclined family (I watched a lot of Partridge Family growing up). Don’t get me wrong. My family is fantastic, and I wouldn’t trade them for anything. But gigging on the weekend in velvet jumpsuits and traveling in a big, silly painted bus looked to me like just the thing…

You can see more of the sweet, simple videos on their YouTube channel.