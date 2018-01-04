My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 165: Too Cold to Care

by 3 Comments

While handy in a towel, absorbency is not generally a good trait in a snowsuit

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Babies, it’s cold outside! I know there are many, many parts of the world that are accustomed to deep, dark cold, but I’m a New Yorker. Therefore, while I know how to handle myself in a knife fight (hint: run away), single-digit temperatures fill me with dread. So since the Eastern seabord is in the throes of its first Nor’easter of the year and the mercury has been hanging around in the single digits for a week now, I thought it would be timely to go looking for real winter outerwear. Snowsuits and boots, puffy coats, anything to help keep out the cold. Stay warm, my people!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Inuit snow mask. A little unusual looking, but since that’s what I look like going to work this morning, I get it. By MattesonLeatherWorks

Ever feel like it’s just too cold to get out from under the blankets? Now you don’t have to!

Pinterest is full of ideas for leftover wrapping paper. Here’s one I did not see coming.

With this doggie snow hat and a little blue eyeshadow, your Chihuahua can look just like Robert Smith from The Cure

This snowsuit comes in small, medium, large, and Hefty, Hefty, Hefty!

I guess you could just keep the kitten and throw the boots away.

While throwing on your drapes won’t keep you warm, at least they make for a great conversation piece!

Feathered snow booties for your dog. Because dogs don’t hate booties enough already.

Finally! A winter coat you can use to signal planes!

If anyone’s wondering where all the coyotes went, I think I found them.

Kids, in the eighties everyone wore awful stuff like this. We were ugly, but we were warm! But really, really ugly.

Looks like somebody’s overdue for a trip to the groomer…

Colorful, yes, but that is some unfortunate toad stool placement

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 165: Too Cold to Care

Leave a comment

  1. Anthony
    January 4, 2018 at 11:44 am

    I live in a cold place….and I take public transit….so actually, none of this is that bizarre.

    Like

    Reply
  2. spiritbabycomehome
    January 4, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    You’ve outdone yourself! Almost toad stooled myself laughing.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 4, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    There is not a single item in today’s Etsomnia that I remotely covet which just goes to substantiate my viewpoint that nothing good ever comes of stepping outside in bloody cold temperatures.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s