Etsomnia™ 165: Too Cold to Care

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Babies, it’s cold outside! I know there are many, many parts of the world that are accustomed to deep, dark cold, but I’m a New Yorker. Therefore, while I know how to handle myself in a knife fight (hint: run away), single-digit temperatures fill me with dread. So since the Eastern seabord is in the throes of its first Nor’easter of the year and the mercury has been hanging around in the single digits for a week now, I thought it would be timely to go looking for real winter outerwear. Snowsuits and boots, puffy coats, anything to help keep out the cold. Stay warm, my people!

