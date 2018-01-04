Etsomnia™ 165: Too Cold to Care

While handy in a towel, absorbency is not generally a good trait in a snowsuit
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Babies, it’s cold outside! I know there are many, many parts of the world that are accustomed to deep, dark cold, but I’m a New Yorker. Therefore, while I know how to handle myself in a knife fight (hint: run away), single-digit temperatures fill me with dread. So since the Eastern seabord is in the throes of its first Nor’easter of the year and the mercury has been hanging around in the single digits for a week now, I thought it would be timely to go looking for real winter outerwear. Snowsuits and boots, puffy coats, anything to help keep out the cold. Stay warm, my people!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
Inuit snow mask. A little unusual looking, but since that’s what I look like going to work this morning, I get it. By MattesonLeatherWorks
Ever feel like it’s just too cold to get out from under the blankets? Now you don’t have to!
January 4, 2018 at 11:44 am
I live in a cold place….and I take public transit….so actually, none of this is that bizarre.
LikeLike
January 4, 2018 at 3:12 pm
You’ve outdone yourself! Almost toad stooled myself laughing.
LikeLike
January 4, 2018 at 4:25 pm
There is not a single item in today’s Etsomnia that I remotely covet which just goes to substantiate my viewpoint that nothing good ever comes of stepping outside in bloody cold temperatures.
LikeLike