Hi, lovelies! Beloved and I are headed out of town for a conference/vacation! As always, the daily beautiful things will keep coming, but the descriptions may be on the short side, and Etsomnia will be taking the week off.
Europeana is a massive collection of more than 53 million artworks which can be explored and downloaded for free. Co-financed by the E.U., the impressive collection is the result of a collaboration between thousands of European archives, libraries and museums. The organizations worked together to make their immense collections more accessible and to promote the cultural heritage of Europe. So today’s beautiful thing is not only the overwhelming collection of beauty but also the spirit of community and collaboration that made this amazing resource available to the world!
To explore more of the artworks, paintings, drawings, and fashion, go to the Europeana website. Have fun!
Safe travels! LOVE you, and this post. The kids and I were able to visit the royal art museum in Edinburgh last summer and were just blown away at their amazing collection of famous works. Definitely recommend!
I loved Edinburgh, though I haven’t been since 1992. Will try and drag Herself there one of these days.
such variety – that dress looks just like wearing a flower…
Guiseppe Archimboldo was the most interesting (or new) to me….
I’m always surprised by Archimboldo’s work. It seems so modern! It’s hard to believe he painted in the 1500s. I wonder what his contemporaries thought of his work…
yes – I bet they did not like it – and were maybe critical –
Beautiful vibrant colors!:)
So many lovely things on the site. Go check it out!
Oh flip. Another rabbit hole for me to wander into and lose time in. 😀
You’re welcome…
