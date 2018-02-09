My OBT

Hi, lovelies! Beloved and I are headed out of town for a conference/vacation! As always, the daily beautiful things will keep coming, but the descriptions may be on the short side, and Etsomnia will be taking the week off.

Europeana is a massive collection of more than 53 million artworks which can be explored and downloaded for free. Co-financed by the E.U., the impressive collection is the result of a collaboration between thousands of  European archives, libraries and museums. The organizations worked together to make their immense collections more accessible and to promote the cultural heritage of Europe. So today’s beautiful thing is not only the overwhelming collection of beauty but also the spirit of community and collaboration that made this amazing resource available to the world!

To explore more of the artworks, paintings, drawings, and fashion, go to the Europeana website. Have fun!

art 1 Gustav Klimt

Gustav Klimt

art 2 Marilyn Monroe wearing Emilio Pucci

Marilyn Monroe for Emilio Pucci

art 3 Johannes Vermeer

Johannes Vermeer

art 3a Rene Lalique

Rene Lalique

Art 4 Jan Asselijn

Jan Asselijn

Art 5 Pierre Auguste Renoir

Pierre Auguste Renoir

art 6 Giuseppe Arcimboldo

Guiseppe Archimboldo

art 7 Louis Comfort Tiffany

Louis Comfort Tiffany

art 8 Junya Watanabe

Junya Watanabe

art 9 Claude Monet

Claude Monet

art 10 Gustav Borgen

Gustav Borgen

 

 

  1. Dawn Stacey Ennis
    February 9, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Safe travels! LOVE you, and this post. The kids and I were able to visit the royal art museum in Edinburgh last summer and were just blown away at their amazing collection of famous works. Definitely recommend!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. prior..
    February 9, 2018 at 10:15 am

    such variety – that dress looks just like wearing a flower…
    Guiseppe Archimboldo was the most interesting (or new) to me….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. ~Curiosity~
    February 9, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Beautiful vibrant colors!:)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 9, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Oh flip. Another rabbit hole for me to wander into and lose time in. 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

