Hi, lovelies! Beloved and I are headed out of town for a conference/vacation! As always, the daily beautiful things will keep coming, but the descriptions may be on the short side, and Etsomnia will be taking the week off.

Europeana is a massive collection of more than 53 million artworks which can be explored and downloaded for free. Co-financed by the E.U., the impressive collection is the result of a collaboration between thousands of European archives, libraries and museums. The organizations worked together to make their immense collections more accessible and to promote the cultural heritage of Europe. So today’s beautiful thing is not only the overwhelming collection of beauty but also the spirit of community and collaboration that made this amazing resource available to the world!

To explore more of the artworks, paintings, drawings, and fashion, go to the Europeana website. Have fun!