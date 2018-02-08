My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 170: Isn’t it Romantic?!?

by 8 Comments

“Electric courtship” sculpture. He’s not much to look at, but he’s definitely getting someplace with her.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Perhaps more than most of my other Etsomnia™ searches, my hunt for all things “romantic” on Etsy was fraught with peril. You can imagine what kind of weird, crazy merchandise turned up. But rather than talk about it, I think I’ll just show you. Sorry/not sorry.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

romance 1

It may not be exactly romantic, but it sure is funny! By YourLegacyGifts

Valentine’s Day sweater featuring an owl, not a cat, not that that helps any.

“Romantic” tie-on bustle, because that’s definitely a thing.

Swoon! By BurntBranch

The perfect thing to wear when you’re going to a bar to read that book you just can’t put down.

I agree that there’s nothing less conducive to romance than icy feet, but enough is enough.

I am sooo tempted to wear this to one of the Fire Island underwear parties… By RetroSewCo

I don’t know what to say about this except that it made stuff come out my nose when I saw it.

While I applaud the sentiment, the slippers are still fugly.

Sweet without being embarassing! By theBLUEcoopDOOR

That is one talented dog.

This is supposed to be a vegetarian thing, but I wonder

Hot date, but not in the mood? This little number may not make you feel sexy, but once your date sees you in it, it won’t be an issue.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 170: Isn’t it Romantic?!?

Leave a comment

  2. bcparkison
    February 8, 2018 at 9:40 am

    What ever it takes….but i love the Peter Pan quote

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Skyscapes for the Soul
    February 8, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Ah, finally fb is better than wp because fb has the ROFL button as a variety on the Like button.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Karen
    February 8, 2018 at 10:42 am

    The look on that dog’s face…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s