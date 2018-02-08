Etsomnia™ 170: Isn’t it Romantic?!?

“Electric courtship” sculpture. He’s not much to look at, but he’s definitely getting someplace with her.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Perhaps more than most of my other Etsomnia™ searches, my hunt for all things “romantic” on Etsy was fraught with peril. You can imagine what kind of weird, crazy merchandise turned up. But rather than talk about it, I think I’ll just show you. Sorry/not sorry.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
Valentine’s Day sweater featuring an owl, not a cat, not that that helps any.
“Romantic” tie-on bustle, because that’s definitely a thing.
The perfect thing to wear when you’re going to a bar to read that book you just can’t put down.
I agree that there’s nothing less conducive to romance than icy feet, but enough is enough.
I am sooo tempted to wear this to one of the Fire Island underwear parties… By RetroSewCo
I don’t know what to say about this except that it made stuff come out my nose when I saw it.
While I applaud the sentiment, the slippers are still fugly.
That is one talented dog.
This is supposed to be a vegetarian thing, but I wonder…
Hot date, but not in the mood? This little number may not make you feel sexy, but once your date sees you in it, it won’t be an issue.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
February 8, 2018 at 8:20 am
Oh. My. Word! Lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 8, 2018 at 10:21 am
They’re pretty special!
LikeLike
February 8, 2018 at 9:40 am
What ever it takes….but i love the Peter Pan quote
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 8, 2018 at 10:23 am
So do I! I’m seriously considering getting that one when we get home.
LikeLike
February 8, 2018 at 9:53 am
Ah, finally fb is better than wp because fb has the ROFL button as a variety on the Like button.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 8, 2018 at 10:24 am
Thanks! Hope your floor was clean… If I rolled on mine, I’d look like an everything bagel.
LikeLike
February 8, 2018 at 10:42 am
The look on that dog’s face…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 8, 2018 at 10:45 am
Nothing in the world can look as humiliated as a pooping dog. Gets me every time.
LikeLike