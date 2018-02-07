Eye in the Sky

Dronestagram has released their nominees for the best drone photos of 2017, and they’re every bit as glorious and surprising as you’d imagine.
I’m never sure how to feel about camera drones. They turn up periodically in Fire Island, and my first impulse (which I ignore) is to throw things at them until they fall out of the sky. They make me wish I carried a gun. I am troubled by their anonymity, but judging by these beautiful photographs, I certainly can’t fault their vantage point.
However you feel about them, they certainly produce some eye-popping images we wouldn’t ever see otherwise.
You can check out all the nominees on Dronestagram’s blog. Photo credits appear under each picture.
February 7, 2018 at 7:38 am
Wow! What an amazing viewpoint. And now I have an entire unlikely narrative about how the water lily blossoms will get to market.
February 7, 2018 at 8:20 am
Ha!
February 7, 2018 at 7:45 am
Incredible! Although a few made my stomach jump..
February 7, 2018 at 8:20 am
I think I liked that about them!
February 7, 2018 at 8:45 am
I can barely get myself to look out the window of anything higher than 7 floors…so there’s that..😏..and balconies? Forget it.
February 7, 2018 at 7:57 am
This is lovely.
February 7, 2018 at 8:21 am
I’m so glad you enjoyed them!
