Stair Master

Christian Richter

Mind-blowing, isn’t it?  I thought for sure the photo above was a painted shell or some kind of Dr. Seuss-like art, but in fact, it’s a photo of a spiral staircase! These are the stunning stair pictures by German photographer Christian Richter.

“I believe that the message the staircase tell me is that the life is not a straight line – it can go up and down.”

The photographer admits he often has to sneak into buildings to get his shots, but his results are so spectacular, I think it’s worth the risk. He’s got a real eye for color and composition, and his beautiful pictures make me long to see these amazing structures in person.

You can follow Richter on his website, and on Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Christian Richter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

15 thoughts on “Stair Master

Leave a comment

  1. everydaystrangeblog
    February 6, 2018 at 7:48 am

    He must do a lot of research to find these. Worth the effort though, they are stunning!

  2. Manja Mexi Movie
    February 6, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Excellent! I’ve got a couple of them too. But these are truly mind-blowing!

  3. StellaKate Blue
    February 6, 2018 at 8:09 am

    These are gorgeous. I love the spiral effect.

  4. bcparkison
    February 6, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I’ve always loved them but looking at these I do get a little dizzy

  5. Michele
    February 6, 2018 at 9:05 am

    I took a similar photograph of the tulip staircase at the Queen’s house in Greenwich England which was built between 1616 and 1635. I shot the photo from the bottom of the staircase looking up. In looking at these photos, you can see some were taken from the bottom and some were taken from the top. While these staircases were made to serve a purpose, they were also made to be works of art.

  6. Laura McDaniel
    February 6, 2018 at 9:39 am

    The stone was does look like a shell! How cool and yet affective!

  7. galeriaredelius
    February 6, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Wow, this is amazing! Whether the shots are taken top-down or bottom-up, they are like jewels! This also makes me wonder if I ever walk in staircases that would become great photos, without knowing it… I do admit, these are spectacular staircases, not the usual ones! Great post!

  8. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 6, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Wow. Those staircases are amazing. I feel like I am being hypnotised by each one.

