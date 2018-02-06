Stair Master

Mind-blowing, isn’t it? I thought for sure the photo above was a painted shell or some kind of Dr. Seuss-like art, but in fact, it’s a photo of a spiral staircase! These are the stunning stair pictures by German photographer Christian Richter.

“I believe that the message the staircase tell me is that the life is not a straight line – it can go up and down.”

The photographer admits he often has to sneak into buildings to get his shots, but his results are so spectacular, I think it’s worth the risk. He’s got a real eye for color and composition, and his beautiful pictures make me long to see these amazing structures in person.

You can follow Richter on his website, and on Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Christian Richter.

abandoned staircase