Richter’s Ruins

Last February, I wrote about the crazy beautiful stair photographs by Christian Richter. Today, I wanted to show you his other passion, abandoned buildings. If you’re a regular reader, you know how much I love exploring old buildings and ruins. Judging by Richter’s photos, it looks like Europe has more than its share. Like his staircase series, Richter’s abandoned house photos are beautifully composed, and I find them incredibly intriguing.
You can see all of Richter’s evocative photos on his website and Instagram.
All images property of Christian Richter.
June 28, 2018 at 6:33 am
I love abandoned places, too and I love these photos! Thanks for sharing.
June 28, 2018 at 7:48 am
a sad grandeur…I especially like the grass growing on the bed.
June 28, 2018 at 8:11 am
Many years ago, I was out riding my dirt bike down some trails. I noticed a building soI road over to get closer. Seems it went back to the US civil war days. There was a dump behind the building that had a lots of old bottle etc. I did report it to a civil war group. next time there were signs saying keep out etc. So, I guess all of us see an empty building, we want to see what’s inside.
