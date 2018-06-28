My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Richter’s Ruins

by 3 Comments

old abandoned swimming baths

Last February, I wrote about the crazy beautiful stair photographs by Christian Richter. Today, I wanted to show you his other passion, abandoned buildings. If you’re a regular reader, you know how much I love exploring old buildings and ruins. Judging by Richter’s photos, it looks like Europe has more than its share. Like his staircase series, Richter’s abandoned house photos are beautifully composed, and I find them incredibly intriguing.

You can see all of Richter’s evocative photos on his website and Instagram.

All images property of Christian Richter.

old staircaseold forgotten piano roomrichter 1aold abandoned pianoabandoned decay bedroom in a hotelabandoned event hallabandoned decayed chapelold abandoned staircaseabandoned corridor in hospitalforgotten ballroom in a castlerichter 6abandoned doctor roomabandoned room

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Richter’s Ruins

Leave a comment

  1. transcribingmemory
    June 28, 2018 at 6:33 am

    I love abandoned places, too and I love these photos! Thanks for sharing.

    

    
  2. Sharon Mann
    June 28, 2018 at 7:48 am

    a sad grandeur…I especially like the grass growing on the bed.

    

    
  3. janhaltn
    June 28, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Many years ago, I was out riding my dirt bike down some trails. I noticed a building soI road over to get closer. Seems it went back to the US civil war days. There was a dump behind the building that had a lots of old bottle etc. I did report it to a civil war group. next time there were signs saying keep out etc. So, I guess all of us see an empty building, we want to see what’s inside.

    

    

