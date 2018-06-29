My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Not-So-Ancient Greece

by 2 Comments

greek 0

Greek Mythos

I love to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and one of my favorite collections to explore is ancient Greece. The the objects, the jewelry, and the decorations all appeal to me. I have occasionally found myself wishing I could own a piece of this history, but of course, museums really frown on you taking stuff home with you.

Enter Greek Mythos. They make museum-quality replicas, artifacts, and original artistic pieces inspired by Greek myths, items that look to my novice eyes a lot like those I spend so much time admiring at the Met.

You can check out all of Greek Mythos’s beautiful reproductions on their website and in their Etsy shop.

All images property of Greek Mythos.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Not-So-Ancient Greece

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    June 29, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Nice fakes and the price isn’t too outllandish.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 29, 2018 at 8:58 am

    My 12 year old is obsessed with Greek Mythology. He would love so many of these pieces.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.