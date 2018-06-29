Not-So-Ancient Greece

I love to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and one of my favorite collections to explore is ancient Greece. The the objects, the jewelry, and the decorations all appeal to me. I have occasionally found myself wishing I could own a piece of this history, but of course, museums really frown on you taking stuff home with you.

Enter Greek Mythos. They make museum-quality replicas, artifacts, and original artistic pieces inspired by Greek myths, items that look to my novice eyes a lot like those I spend so much time admiring at the Met.

You can check out all of Greek Mythos’s beautiful reproductions on their website and in their Etsy shop.

All images property of Greek Mythos.