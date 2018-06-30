Though I am thinking of this find as this month’s free post, calling it free is a bit of a stretch. A 3D printer can cost anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, but if you have one, there are really great plans (are they called plans? designs? blueprints?) so you can print your own models of priceless sculptures and art objects.

An organization called MyMiniFactory is making it happen. MMF is the most popular social platform for printable objects. They refer to themselves as the YouTube of 3D printing. And their Scan the World project is making thousands of 3D works available to anyone with access to a 3D printer.

“Composed of nearly 8,000 models, the collection of 3D works spans a myriad of materials, mediums, and time periods. From a 1340 BC bust of Nefertiti made of limestone and stucco to Michelangelo’s 14th-century Pieta carved from marble, the sculptures explored and presented by Scan the World creatively trace trends throughout art history. In addition to well-known works of art and artifacts, the project also presents 3D models of world-renowned landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and even London’s Big Ben.”

You can check out the Scan the World project on their website.