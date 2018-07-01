My OBT

Don’t Pet the Animals

If I hadn’t seen it with my own two eyes, I never would have believed that glass could look fluffy, but Düsseldorf-based glass artist Marta Klonowska has managed it! By working small, similarly-colored shards and slivers of glass into a wire frame, the artist manages to achieve an effect like fur. And the subtle variations in color really add to the soft look of the pieces.

Many of Klonowska’s pieces are based on animals found in old paintings. I’d love to see the look on the faces of the painters if they saw how their animals had been reinterpreted!

You can see more of Klonowska’s impressive work on the Lorch+Seidel Contemporary Gallery website.

All images property of Marta Klonowska/Berengo Studio.

 

  2. Sharon Mann
    July 1, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Remarkable, thanks for posting Donna.

  3. bcparkison
    July 1, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Glass artist are a wonder. That other guy ( can’t spell his name ) will be showcased at Biltmore House this fall.

  4. loisajay
    July 1, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Never would I have thought this was glass! The talent keeps on coming. Beautiful, Donna.

