My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

365 Days of Tea

by 10 Comments

ruby

Ruby Silvious

Let me begin by saying I’m not generally a big fan of drinking tea. Strictly a coffee girl, here. That said, these paintings are so wonderful, I might need to change my mind. These are the tea bag paintings by fellow New Yorker, artist Ruby Silvious.

After playing with the little recycled canvases, Silvious decided to challenge herself to a year-long painting-a-day project. She spent 2015 faithfully drinking, drying, and painting, and at the end of the year, she published her efforts in a book, “365 Days of Tea.” Since that success, the artist has traveled to Japan and southern France for month-long trips, drinking and painting! (If I had the opportunity for a month-long trip, I’d certainly be drinking, too, though likely not tea…)

You can see all of Silvious’ lovely little works on her website and on Instagram. You can also buy her book on Amazon.

All images property of Ruby Silvious.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “365 Days of Tea

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    February 5, 2018 at 7:33 am

    I’m with you–tea, Donna?

  2. StellaKate Blue
    February 5, 2018 at 7:39 am

    These tea bag paintings are fabulous and unique. I’m already making a list of which of my friends and family would like them!

  3. chungwipff
    February 5, 2018 at 8:16 am

    I LOVE these! Thanks for sharing!

  4. bcparkison
    February 5, 2018 at 8:38 am

    These are just so creative . I like small paintings and these sure fit the bill.

  5. Anthony
    February 5, 2018 at 9:38 am

    ….and a matching Lindt chocolate ball skirt…..Wow!

