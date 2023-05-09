My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Richter’s Ruins

6/28/18: Last February, I wrote about the crazy beautiful stair photographs by Christian Richter. Today, I wanted to show you his other passion, abandoned buildings. If you’re a regular reader, you know how much I love exploring old buildings and ruins. Judging by Richter’s photos, it looks like Europe has more than its share. Like his staircase series, Richter’s abandoned house photos are beautifully composed, and I find them incredibly intriguing.

You can see all of Richter’s evocative photos on his website and Instagram.

All images property of Christian Richter.

old staircaseold forgotten piano roomrichter 1aold abandoned pianoabandoned decay bedroom in a hotelabandoned event hallabandoned decayed chapelold abandoned staircaseabandoned corridor in hospitalforgotten ballroom in a castlerichter 6abandoned doctor roomabandoned room

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Richter’s Ruins

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    May 9, 2023 at 8:02 am

    So sad and such a waste.

    Like

    Reply

