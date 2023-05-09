Repost: Richter’s Ruins

6/28/18: Last February, I wrote about the crazy beautiful stair photographs by Christian Richter. Today, I wanted to show you his other passion, abandoned buildings. If you’re a regular reader, you know how much I love exploring old buildings and ruins. Judging by Richter’s photos, it looks like Europe has more than its share. Like his staircase series, Richter’s abandoned house photos are beautifully composed, and I find them incredibly intriguing.

You can see all of Richter’s evocative photos on his website and Instagram.

All images property of Christian Richter.