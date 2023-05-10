My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: 2Boats

by Leave a comment

2boats

Photo by Kevin McElvaney

3/4/18: Two friends, two artists, two vessels, one project: 2Boats. Artists Claudius Schulze and Maciej Markowicz launched two unusual floating studios/houseboats in Hamburg for a several-month-long trip. They are navigating them side-by-side, first to Amsterdam’s Unseen Photo Fair and then to the Paris Photo festival. They will be ending their trip at the Hamburg Triennale of Photography on June 7th, 2018.

I’ll let them tell you about it themselves.

“Claudius’ boat provides a community hub for discussion and workshops. Visitors are welcomed aboard to participate in a dialogue on vision, formation, creation and the environment as well as observe the artists’ photography.”

“Maciej’s boat is an innovative accessible camera obscura. Once inside, visitors can experience a one of a kind real-time projection or discover the photographer’s artwork.”

You can follow Schulze and Markowicz’s adventures on their website.

Photo © Hendrik Sommerfeld

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.