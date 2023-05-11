Repost: YRU Jealous?

This is not my first time talking about shoes. In my defense, one of my dream careers (all of which I have yet to pursue*) is shoe design, so I’m always fascinated by innovative design.

*As I’m getting this one ready to repost while I’m on vacation, I’m happy to report at least I am now pursuing one of my dream jobs! Take that, 2015!

2/21/15: I happened upon Y.R.U. shoes while looking for something completely different (I forget what), but I was immediately transported back to my delirious club kid days. I loved the music and the fashion in equal measure. I remember there was a shoemaker in the East Village who would turn any pair of shoes you had into platforms of whatever height you wanted. I never had enough money to get my own, but I remember how much I drooled over other people’s creations. That’s what these remind me of, though these are much more polished looking. I would have died to own a pair of these beauties.

Alas, I’m way too long in the tooth (and too flat in the foot) to pull off these fabulous creations, so pictures of them will have to suffice. Oh to be young and daring and artificially elevated again . . .