Repost: Lovely Splatters

Meg Ashford

11/16/16: Young artist Meg Ashford has accomplished so much since graduating art school in 2013. She’s discovered the perfect blend between white space and color and has found the perfect way to blow or drip or drag her ink and paint to give her images life. Her creatures and objects have an astounding amount of depth, and the drips add a real element of motion.

Although she’s on all the social media sites, all I have been able to learn about her is that she is wildly talented and she takes her tea with no sugar.

Check her out on her website, and on Tumblr, InstagramEtsy, and Facebook. You can also buy her beautiful illustrations on Society6 on everything from prints, t-shirts, and totes to shower curtains and phone cases!

All images property of Meg Ashford.

  1. dawnkinster
    May 12, 2023 at 6:37 am

    I LOVE these. I dabble in watercolor too…so these are fascinating. Thank you so much for sharing her work!

  2. lois
    May 12, 2023 at 8:45 am

    These are wonderful. Mine would just look like I spilled paint on the page.

