Repost: Living Treasure

5/9/17: Glass blower Nick Mount makes glass fruits, vessels, perfume bottles, and other decorative objects that I just need to touch. There’s something so lovely and tactile-looking about his organic-looking matte-finished pieces I simply cannot resist. I was fortunate enough to see some of his wonderful pieces in person at the Corning Museum of Glass, though I was unfortunately unable to get them to let me touch anything.

One of the best known artists in the Australian studio glass movement, Mount has been working with glass for more than 45 years. In 2012, Mount was given the honorary title of Living Treasure by the Australian Center for Craft and Design.

